Farmers Festival This Weekend



The 1st Annual Saluda County Farmers Festival will be held April 20-23rd, 2023 Saluda Young Farmers Tractor Pull site on the Batesburg Hwy.

Featured will be a car show, rides, vendors, music, and more!

The Festival ageant was held on April 8, 2023

The dates & Times are as follows:

20 - 5:00 pm-10:00 pm

21 - 5:00pm-11:00 pm

22 - 10:00am-11:00 pm

23 - 1:00 pm-8:00 pm

Entertainers include: Emma Rodgers; Justin Proctor and Zac Thomas; Bluegrass and Company; Brendon Robert Band; Trevor Hewitt Band.

A benefit concert on Saturday will run from 10 a..m,-11 p.m., featuring Trevor Hewitt, Bluegrass & Company, Robbie Cockrell, Southern Properly, and Randy Caudle.

Chad’s Custom Dreams car and bike show will be held on Saturday.

Got to the Saluda County Chamber of Commerce and Saluda CountyFarmers Festival Facebook pages for more information.





Come join us from 10-3 on April 22!

Our gathering is a fun, family farm event with local artisans, crafts, and items made from scratch.

Pick strawberries. Bring your cooler to take home fresh produce, meats, eggs, and milk.

Get a head start on your spring planting with herbs, flowers, and vegetable plants. Enjoy lunch at the farm, music on the grounds, and demonstrations.

Activities for the kids, visit the barnyard animals. Please, no pets allowed.

This is an outside event. Please dress accordingly for weather conditions. Hand sanitizer, restrooms, and washing stations are available at the farm and vendor tables.

Parking is $5. Most vendors accept debit and credit cards, but be prepared to have cash for some vendors, including food.

Patchwork Farm LLC, 110 Dairy Lane, Saluda.



Council Solving Infrastructure Problems

Saluda County Council took steps April 10 to solve an infrastructure problem at the commerce park on the Columbia Highway.

First reading was given to an ordinance that will allow the reduction of the boundaries of the Saluda County Water and Sewer Authority. This will allow the Saluda Commission of Public Works to provide water and sewer to the site.

The county’s over 100-acre commerce park has no infrastructure at the location and for the county to provide water and sewer it would cost over $1 million. The lack of infrastructure and the SCWASA boundary cost the county a Tractor Supply Store that was going to purchase land in the park.

The Saluda CPW already provides water to Palmetto Foods, the old Milliken Plant, which is adjacent to the park.

County Attorney Virginia Boazman said for the action to be completed, a resolution must be passed, two more readings of the ordinance accomplished and a public hearing advertised and held.

After approving the first reading, by a vote of 4-1 (Councilman Jack Atkinson opposed), Council approved the required resolution.

The meeting began with third reading of an ordinance to add animals to the code of ordinances.

Chairman Jim Moore said the Edgefield animal shelter should be operational by July.

Council gave first readings to the 2023-22 school and county budgets.

The local support portion of the school district’s $25,640,819 budget, minus revenues and credits reflected on tax receipts from Property Tax Relief, Homestead Exemption, Tier 3 Property Tax Relief, and Motor Carrier is $5,500,000 from ad valorem taxes.

The county’s budget currently stands at $16,462,801, $1,015,030 over projected revenue. Two more readings are required for both budgets.

Council passed the annual Fair Housing Resolution, and a resolution appointing Moore to the Three Rivers Solid Waste Authority Board.

The cancellation of a lease/purchase agreement between the County and the Town of Saluda was approved. This dates back to when a call center was supposed to be coming to a building at 119 N. Main Street. The County bought the building and the Town was going to lease/purchase it. The business fell through, however. The County recently sold the building.

The $10,900 bid to repair the Courthouse roof was given to Escola Roofing.

Council approved the transfer of funds from the contingency to balance accounts.

Michael Manell was appointed to the Economic Development Partnership board of Aiken, Edgefield and Saluda counties.

At the beginning of the meeting, Moore said the county is attempting to purchase the old Jaycee ballfield on Wheeler Circle, which will allow expansion of the recreation facilities.

EMS Director Jacob Starnes urged the Council to promote the Prom Promise, which encourages prom attenders not to drink, Moore said.

He added the county wants to re-establish the Planning Commission.

