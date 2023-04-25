Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Tuesday, 25 April 2023 21:16 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 28

Charlie Foundation Contribution

On April 18th, representatives from The Charlie Foundation, Ann Coker and Charlyn Staubes, presented a check to Saluda Nursing and Rehab Center. Dayna Bledsoe (Administrator), and Chris Braswell (Director of IT) were present to accept the check. This donation will purchase a new security camera system for the facility, helping Saluda Nursing and Rehab provide peace of mind to residents and their families. Pictured, left to right: Chris Braswell, Ann Hancock Coker, Charlyn Hancock Staubes, Dayna Bledsoe(Photo by Kerri Ridlehoover)



School Board Summary

The Saluda County School District Board of Trustees met at Hollywood Elementary School Cafeteria April 17, 2023.

Dr. Kathy Coleman called the meeting to order. Mr. James Holloway gave the invocation. The agenda was approved. The minutes from March 21 and March 30, 2023 were approved. Dr. Kathy Coleman, Chairperson; Dr. Arlene S. Puryear, Secretary; Ms. Sharon Williams Holloway, Mr. Jeffrey Jordan, Mr. James Holloway, Ms. Cecelia Yonce, and Dr. Harvey H. Livingston III, Superintendent were all in attendance.

Student Recognitions - Dr. Livingston and the School Board recognized the following HOSA Convention Winners: 1st Place in Health Education – Zyannah Adams, Mya Chapman and Carmellia Matthews. 4th Place in Creative Problem Solving – Aidaris castro, Isabel Garcia, Asusena Montes, Nirel Rodriguez.

Dr. Livingston and the School Board, along with Principal Thomas recognized Hunter Price for 1st Place in the Sophomore Division of the Braille Challenge.

Dr. Livingston and the School Board, along with Principal Deloach and Principal Thomas recognized the District Spelling Bee Winners: 3rd Grade - Natalie Jordan, 4th Grade – Paisley Clayton, 5th Grade – Ja’Marion Williams, District Runner Up – Emma Dorn, District Overall Winner – Booklyn Lewis.

Naming of the new Elementary School - Mr. Holloway gave comments on the history of Riverside Middle School then made a motion for the new Elementary School to be named Riverside Elementary School. The motion failed by a vote of 2-4.

Mr. Jordan made a motion for the new Elementary School to be named Saluda Elementary School. The motion passed to a 4-1 vote, with 1 member abstaining.

1st Reading of SCSBA Policies - The Board approved the 1st Reading of the following policies:

•30-Minute Unencumbered Break for Teachers

•JQ: Student Fees, Fines, and Charges

Dr. Livingston informed the Board of the Administrative Rule of EF-R: Food Service Student Accounts.

Field Trips - The following field trips were approved:

•SHS HOSA Overnight Field Trip

•SMS Band Field Trip to Carowinds

•SHS Band Field trip to Carowinds

2nd Reading of Budget - The 2nd Reading of the Budget is postponed to a Special

Called Board meeting to allow Dr. Livingston and Ms. Setzer to make to necessary changes to balance the Budget.

Teacher Contracts- The Board approved 4 Teacher Contracts and 13 Administrative Contracts.

Budget Update- Mrs. Setzer informed the Board we have received around $228,000 in interest on our investment accounts this year.

Superintendent’s Update

•We had a great first day back from Spring Break and we are now in the 33 day sprint to the end of the year finish line.

•Special Olympics was awesome. Thank you to all those involved making it happen.

•Our spring sports team are finishing up region competition, then on to prepare for the state play-offs.

•Congratulations to Saluda High School’s Katie Altman for being named a Boeing Scholarship recipient. The state winners will be honored at the State House tomorrow by the governor.

•Graduation is Saturday, June 3 at 9:00 A.M. at Herlong Stadium. We are proud to announce that former Saluda High School graduate United States Marine Corps 1st lieutenant Curt Berry will be our guest speaker. Lieutenant Berry currently serves in Beaufort as a Naval pilot.



