Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Tuesday, 09 May 2023 20:11 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 1

STAGED ACCIDENT SCENE FOR PROM PROMISE



Saluda County Agencies

Promote Prom Promise

April 25, Saluda County Emergency Medical Services, with a ton of help from our partners listed below, facilitated Prom Promise 2023 for Saluda County High School Juniors and Seniors.

•Prom Promise is an event designed to bring awareness to the potential catastrophic outcomes when making poor decisions during events such as prom night.

•Saluda County EMS and its partners brought to the students the reality that a traumatic event caused by poor decisions does not just affect only them, but their family and the first responders during and after the events also.

•Saluda County EMS wants to give endless thanks to the entities and personnel listed below for helping put this together. If we saved just one life this year through this event, all of this is worth it.

Thank you,

Kattie Hallman, Lead PRO, Saluda County EMS

Zac Thomas, Assistant PRO, Saluda County EMS

Brandi Black

South Carolina Highway Patrol

South Carolina Department of Public Safety

Saluda County Sheriff's Office

Saluda County Police Department

Saluda County Coroners Office

Saluda County Dispatch

Saluda County Fire Service

Saluda County Emergency Management Director

Temples Auto Parts in Batesburg

Saluda High School

Saluda High School Grounds

Palmetto Mortuary Transport





Boys State Representatives

Pictured left to right are Palmetto Boys State candidates for 2023 prior to their interviews. After interviews, we had left to right: Pierce Kirby, Alternate, King Academy, son of Crissie M. Kirby; Perry Wilson, Interviewee, Saluda High, son of Lames and Emilie Wilson; Chardarius Abney, Delegate, Saluda High, son of Alondrea Abney; Dekota Gentry, Delegate, Saluda High, son of Emily Gentry; Jeremy Hancock, Alternate, Saluda High, son of Amanda and Chad Adams; Ken’Mane Brunson, Delegate, Saluda High, son of Kenneth Young; Jesse Parrish, Delegate, King Academy, son of Jim and Nicki Parrish.

Todd McDonald, Registrar of South Carolina Palmetto Boys State said it best: “one primary objective: train young men and future leaders of South Carolina on practical, democratic principles of government through hands on participation in the organization, election and functions of our states governmental units. We want to enlighten these young men on democracy as the best form of government yet devised, then take the enthusiasm generated at Palmetto Boys State back to their local communities and share their new found understanding and insight with their contemporaries.”

For more information go to the Boys State web site at www.palmettoboysstate.com. South Carolina began to host Boys State in 1940. It’s interesting to note that the American Legion Palmetto Boys State Staff produces one of the top three Boys State programs in the nation.

A special thanks goes out to our 2023 sponsors for Boys State. They are: The Charlie Foundation, Kelly White Agent State Farm, Mid Carolina Electric Cooperative, Saluda Smilemakers, Saluda Lions Club, and Titan Production Co LLC. This year’s encampment will be at Anderson University, Anderson, SC June 11-17, 2023.



Saluda Young Farmers

Scholarship Winners

The Saluda Young Farmers will award six scholarships to local students for the upcoming school year at the 44th annual Truck and Tractor Pull to be held on July 29th.

This year’s recipients are: Quinten Miller, Makayla Porter, Layne Crouch, Dawson Holsomback, Aydan Gantt, and Gracie Minick.

Quinten is the son of Russell & Candice Miller. He attends Clemson University majoring in Agricultural Education. Makayla is the daughter of Randall & Kim Porter. She attends Clemson University and majors in Agriculture Business & Mechanization. Layne is the son of Jay & Christy Crouch. He attends Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and majors in Agricultural Technology & Systems Management. Dawson is the son of Jason & Kim Holsomback. He attends Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and majors in General Agriculture. Aydan is the son of Bradley & Jennifer Gantt and will be attending Clemson University this fall, majoring in Veterinary Sciences. Gracie is the daughter of Jesse Minick and Andrea Minick. She plans to attend Piedmont Technical College this fall and major in Veterinary Technology.

Two of the recipients, Makayla and Quinten, are also current Saluda Young Farmer members.

Congratulations to each of these agriculture students! The Saluda Young Farmers are pleased that all of the recipients are furthering their education in the agriculture field.



