Saluda High School Class of 2023

The Saluda High School Class of 2023 will hold cemmencement ceremonies Sat., June 3, 9 a.m., at the Bettis Herlong Stadium at Matthews Field. Names of the graduates will be published at a later date.





King Academy Class of 2023

Pictured Top to Bottom Tucker Crawford, Collin Woodward, Elijah Brazell, Jacob Bonner, Seth Gross, Colten list, Colby Woodward, Carson Woodward, Cooper Buzhardt, Rita Luther, Caylee Holsonback, Marlee McCormick, Chole Herron, Kailey Goodrich, Rebecca Sauls, Janie Powell.



Saluda County Motor

Vehicle Crash Fatality

On the afternoon of Saturday, May 20th, Saluda County Coroner’s Office responded to a one vehicle crash on Denny Highway / SC-194 near Bridle Path Road in Saluda.

A small two door passenger car was traveling southwest appeared to travel off the right side of the highway before overcorrecting causing the vehicle to exit the left side of the highway hitting a tree and overturning, ejecting the driver.

Coroner Keith Turner identified the driver and only occupant of the vehicle as Sarah Nichole Stone, age 34 from Prosperity. Unfortunately, Ms. Stone died at the scene. The Coroner’s Office is working with the SC Highway Patrol to fully investigate this traffic fatality.

The Coroner’s Office extends thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Ms. Stone.

The Coroner’s Office appreciates the response and assistance of Saluda County EMS, Saluda County Fire Service, Saluda County Sheriff’s Office and SCHP.





Amick Receives

ACC Honors

Sophomore Billy Amick (Batesburg, Saluda County) was named ACC Co-Player-of-the-Week, announced by the league office.

He joined NC State’s Cannon Peebles, who was named ACC Co-Player-of-the-Week.

It was the second week in a row Amick was named player of the week.

Amick (DH/UT) was also named to the first team All-ACC squad.

He becomes only the second Clemson athlete from Saluda County to be named All-ACC, joining Jonathan Brooks who made the All -ACC football team in 1977-78.