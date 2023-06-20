Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Tuesday, 20 June 2023 21:18 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 34

Local Industry Announces

$100 Million Expansion



Palmetto Gourmet Foods, a wholly owned subsidiary of Borealis Foods, producing high-protein, nutritious, low-cost ramen meals, June 8 announced an $100 million expansion over the next five years to construct new facilities and install a solar power infrastructure.

The expansion, which will help meet the growing global demand for the company’s products, includes:

•Building of additional factories – including a dedicated gluten-free ramen facility;

•Launching of new gluten-free meals and healthy high-protein snacks; and

•Construction of a solar power plant with the goal of powering Palmetto Gourmet Food’s facilities with 100 percent renewable energy.

“We are pleased to announce the next phase in growing our successful food technology company, which will expand our ability to meet a critical need for many people in the U.S. and around the world: access to nutritious, high-protein meals at an affordable price,” said Palmetto Gourmet Foods co-founder and CEO Reza Soltanzadeh. “And we are pleased to fulfill this mission while at the same time creating facilities that are highly sustainable.”

Palmetto Gourmet Foods, headquartered in Saluda, has grown from start-up in 2019, to approximately 300 employees today in its 220,000 square foot plant. It expects to hire another 700 by 2028. The expansion is expected to allow Palmetto to fulfill its mission to produce a billion meals per year in its South Carolina facilities. Since its inception, $100 million has been invested toward building the company into a leading healthy food technology company, producing innovative, sustainable ramen noodles under the Ramen Express and Chef Woo brands – and toward establishing it as a leading U.S.-based maker of high-protein ramen products.

In addition to the new gluten-free product factory, Palmetto Gourmet Foods will expand its Ramen Express and Chef Woo product lines at its existing facility, scaling production from its current capacity of 600 million meals per year to more than one billion meals annually.

“A key part of Palmetto's success stems from the collaborative relationships that it has with key U.S. retailers like Walmart, who share a commitment to sustainable innovation, and U.S.-based manufacturing,” said Soltanzadeh. “The collaborations continue as we further expand our range of plant-based, high-protein, low-cost ramen sustainably sourced and made in the U.S.”

Said U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan, whose district includes Saluda County, where Palmetto Gourmet Foods is located: “South Carolina’s Third District is a great place for businesses to start, thrive, and expand. I’ve had the opportunity to visit many of the wonderful businesses in our area, including Palmetto Gourmet Foods, one of our many growing businesses. When our local businesses do well, so does our community.”

Palmetto Gourmet Foods’ facility is expected to be powered by a solar plant that is expected to be operational in 2025. Sustainability has been a hallmark of Palmetto Gourmet Foods since its inception. The company’s products and packaging are already among the most sustainably produced in the food industry, according to a lifecycle analysis study conducted by the University of Michigan.

“Sustainability is fully integrated into all the parts of our business – from our operations to the packaging and the product itself,” said Soltanzadeh. “We fully understand that our customers, our retail partners, and the wider community expect their favorite brands to be environmentally responsible – it’s a commitment we take seriously.”

About Palmetto Gourmet Foods Palmetto Gourmet Foods (www.palmettogf. com), located in Saluda, S.C., is an innovator and producer of the world’s first high protein organic ramen noodle, sold under the Chef Woo brand as well as producer of the popular Ramen Express brand. Both products are available nationwide in more than 20,000 stores, including major retailers such as Walmart, Costco and others. These products are also being exported coast-to-coast in Canada, with growing international demand. Palmetto Gourmet Foods is one of the fastest-growing food companies in the U.S. and is the first American producer of innovative sustainable, plant-based ramen noodles.

With a focus on sus-tainability, the company strives to partner with local and environmentally friendly suppliers and use recyclable packaging. With its Chef Woo product, Palmetto Gourmet Foods is supported by retailers such as Costco and Walmart in developing an affordable, convenient, shelf-stable and planet-friendly instant protein meal that can help in the fight against protein malnutrition, both domestically and on a world scale.

JAYCEES DONATE BALL PARK - The Saluda Jaycees presented the 12-acre Jaycee Ballfield complex to Saluda County and the Recreation Department Mon., June 12, at the Council meeting. Picture, L to R, are Recreation Director William Wideman, Jaycee President Brandy Cromley, and Councilman Jack Atkinson. (Photo by Britni Miller)



Sheriff Pleads For Better

Pay For His Employees



Saluda County Sheriff Josh Price issued a plea to County Council Mon., June 12, to increase the salaries of his staff.

Price said he is continually losing staff to area counties and municipalities that pay more that Saluda County. He gave each council member a folder containing letters of resignation from his former staff members.

He says about half of the staff still with the department are working a second job to support their families.

Afgter 11 years as a deputy and the last three years as Sheriff, Price said “This is my home. To serve in law enforcement you have to want to help others and that’s what my job is all about helping people.”

“We are seeing other agencies are paying higher salaries and they’re coming in recruiting our employees, because we can’t offer the kind of salaries our surrounding counties offer.”

“Since I took office, salaries have been a priority. I’ve had multiple meetings, warning the county council if we do not step up our pay and pay the men and women who risk their lives every day to keep us safe and give them the salary they deserve, we are slowly losing employees, and that’s what is finally starting to happen.”

Price said the Town of Saluda starts new police officers between $40-50,000.

“You can’t blame our people for wanting to work there. We can’t compete.”

He added the County EMS offers salaries that can attract employees from other counties.

Price asked council to reconsider the budget, by postponing special projects that are not a need but are a want, and putting emphasis on law enforcement in Saluda County.

“Let’s pay our men and women what they deserve,” he said.

The County Recreation Department got a big boost, when the Saluda Jaycees gave the 12-acre Jaycee Ballfield complex on West Wheeler Circle to the county.

Jaycee President Brandy Cromley presented the deed to Councilman Jack Atkinson, chairman of the Council’s Recreation Committee. Also present was Recreation Director William Wideman.

Dr. Dennis Lambries, Saluda County’s representative on the Piedmont Tech Area Commission thanked Council for the county’s continued support for the college.

Council gave third and final reading to Ordinance No. 06-23, an ordinance allowing the Saluda County Water and Sewer Authority to decrease its boundaries. This will allow the Saluda Commission of Public Works to provide water and sewer to the county Commercial Park on the Columbia Hwy.

First reading was given to an ordinance adopting the declaration of covenants, conditions, and restrictions for the Saluda County Com

merce Park.

A resolution passed ting juror pay for county court, magistrate court and coroner’s court at $15 per day.

A resolution clarifying the commencement date for Catalina Solar was passed. This has to do with a fee in lieu of property taxes.

A resolution approving an amendment to the Aiken-Saluda Industrial Park was approved.

Council voted to accept the low bid of $71,995 from Summers Construction Co. to building a short-term animal shelter for the county. This will be used until the permanent shelter is constructed in Edgefield County. It will also be used as temporary housing for animls picked up by the animal control officer.

Donald Kneece was appointed to the Behavioral Health Board.

Reappointed to the Fire Board were Austin Rodgers of the Ridge Spring Fire Department, with Russell Derrick as the alternate; and Tim Taylor of the Saluda Fire Department, with Randall Porter as alternate.

After an executive session, Council voted to appoint Bill Spearman as planning advisor, starting immediately.



