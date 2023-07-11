Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Tuesday, 11 July 2023 20:52 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 32

One last ride: McCary, Sheaffer, Warren

play for last time together with Post 20



Take about almost any baseball game Matt Sheaffer has played this summer, you’ll find his surroundings are familiar.

Manning first base, Sheaffer will see teammate Jonah McCary anchoring the third-baseman position or commanding the mound. Behind Sheaffer in the outfield is another familiar face: Demetrous Warren.

It’s been like this for a long time: Through recreational ball and through their time as Saluda Tigers. Sheaffer’s grown up with these guys.

But when his time with Greenwood Post 20 is over, so will his time with McCary and Warren.

And all these years later, Sheaffer is thankful.

“It’s awesome to kind of go through your career together, and then once you grow up, you all accomplish the same goal for yourself,” Sheaffer said. “Doing it as one team has been really special.”

TeammatesThe former Tigers will be heading to three different places, but all have the same destination — playing college baseball. They all signed on the same day in April. Sheaffer put pen to paper with Gardner-Webb, McCary with Lander and Warren with Claflin.

As the three looked to their left and right at the signing table at Saluda High School’s gym, none of them were the least bit surprised.

They know how good their teammates are.

“Matt ain’t grown a bit. He still rakes. He’s been good since he was born,” McCary said with a laugh. “Growth-wise, athletically, both of them have just gotten better.”

Sheaffer returned the favor.

“Jonah’s always been that No. 1 guy since we were little on the bump,” Sheaffer said. “It’s been kind of cool just to see how he’s grown up and he’s always kept the same role throughout our entire time.”

The trio has seen a lot during their time as teammates. Walk-off wins and tear-jerking losses. Times of celebration and times of frustration.

And they wouldn’t change who’s been by their side through it all.

“It’s been great,” Warren said. “There’s nobody I’d rather grow up with than these people right here.”

Program buildersSaluda coach Travis Mills had a senior class of nine this past spring, four of which will play college ball, including Brice Miller, a USC Salkahatchie signee.

Mills didn’t sell them short, those seniors laid the foundation for Saluda baseball, and Warren, McCary and Sheaffer are no exception.

“All of them were elite defenders and they were just elite teammates, did anything they could to make the team better and work extremely hard, practice every day of the week, so they definitely gave their all for Saluda baseball while they had the chance to play for us,” Mills said.

“I’m just extremely proud of them and grateful for their effort for those years.”

Between their junior and senior years, the three Tigers saw the program go from 12-14 to 16-9, being just a win away from the district final. During that time, they all did their thing to make Saluda baseball better.

Sheaffer was a brick wall at first base, catching about any ball thrown his way. McCary was a big-time hitter, amounting to a .365 batting average. And Warren was a force to be reckoned with in the outfield, making diving catches time and time again for Saluda.

And that’s who they did it all for — Saluda.

“I think it’s awesome because I absolutely love Saluda,” McCary said. “There’s nowhere else I’d rather be than Saluda, and knowing that we had a part in helping it grow is awesome to me because I want everything good to come to Saluda.”

They’ve done the same for Greenwood Post 20, too. With a smaller roster, Braves’ coach Nate Hamilton recognized the importance of his four Saluda guys, which includes rising senior teammate Manny Dominguez.

“We’re very fortunate to have them,” Hamilton said. “I know they’re not from this area but we’ve got guys from Saluda before but to bring in four guys from one high school and three of them in that same graduating class, it’s big for us and they’ve been a big part of our success when we have been successful.”

BrothersPlaying baseball together has obviously brought the three closer over the years.

Outside of the diamond?

“Yeah, we hang out a good bit,” Sheaffer said.

McCary interjected.

“I mean, it’s Saluda. Small town. We have to see each other,” he said laughing.

Baseball has helped the three get to know one another. For one, they know how to lift each other up.

“We’ve kind of learned how to talk to each other because you know what to say in the right situations that kind of help bring you back to what you’re really trying to focus on,” Sheaffer said.

Another thing? They know how talented each other is. Right now that’s good.

Later? Could spell trouble for the soon-to-be Peach Belt Conference rivals.

“I’m not looking forward to playing against (Warren). I don’t want to pitch against him. He’s good,” McCary said.

Over the course of their baseball careers, the trio has had the time of their lives with each other. Some of their favorite memories are, of course, winning games, the bus rides back home and “absolutely just waxing somebody,” according to McCary.

With one regular season game with Post 20 left before playoffs, they know their time in the same uniform is coming to a close, and college ball is inching closer.

They won’t lie. They’re pretty sentimental about it.

But along with the sentiment, the three feel a number of other emotions. They’re thankful. They’re excited. And they’re really proud.

“I know everybody has had this dream since we were like little kids and finally everybody’s reached their dream and accomplished that and I’m just really proud of these guys for it,” Warren said.

“It’s kind of our last step forward to college. It’s like dang — it’s here.”





