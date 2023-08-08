Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Tuesday, 08 August 2023 20:47 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 24

For the second year in a row the Saluda County Recreation Department has produced a Dixie Sports World Series champion.

The 10U Angels X-play team won six of seven games in claiming the championship in Fairview, Tenn., on Tues., Aug. 1.

The local 12U Ponytails X-play almost made it two World Series titles in a row, but fell in the championship game to Virginia on Aug. 2, in Alexandria, La.

The county’s record third state champions, the 8U Darlings, lost two close games and were eliminated early in their World Series, also in Fairview.

The champions got their tournament going with a 9-0 win over North Carolina. In that game, pitchers Reese Shaw, Abigail Cockrell and Mac Jones combined to pitch a no hitter.

Next up was North Carolina, who fell 12-0. Shaw and Cockrell combined to throw another no hitter.

Virginia was the next team to fall, 11-3.

Shaw threw an unprecedented third tournament no hitter, as Team SC defeated a tough Fairview host team, 1-0.

Saluda defeated Florida 12-0 to set up the championship game with Fairview, which would have to beat Saluda twice to win the championship.

The local team prevailed in the first game 4-1, but Saluda came back to win the championship with an 8-4 win.

Members of the team and their coaches are: Ava Frye, Mckynzie Jones, Reese Shaw, Abagail Cockrell, Zoey Springs, Zoei Clark, Tenylah Brown, Natalie Jordan, Hayden Maddox, Libby Matthews, Emoree Shealy, Sarah Ann Crawford, coaches Darren Frye, Jamie Gayle, Nancy Jordan.

Teams competing in the World Series in addition to Saluda were: Dothan National, Alabama; West Pasco, Florida; Sabine Parish, Louisiana; West Chatham, North Carolina; Mendenhall, Mississippi; Savannah, Tennessee; Fairview, Tennessee, Pottsboro, Texas; And Amelia County, Virginia.

The 12U team opened with a 4-2 win over N.C. They were sent to the loser’s bracket in their second game when the fell 6-4 to Virginia in extra innings.

They came back with a 10-0, four inning win over Pontotock, Miss., with Saluda’s Ava Forrest pitching a perfect game.

Next, Saluda defeated Alabama 3-0. This set up a meeting with host Alexandria, La., and the S.C. champs prevailed 4-2.

The win put Saluda in the championship series, needing two wins to claim their second World Series in two years.

Saluda got the clutch win in the first game with Virginia, 5-3.

In the championship game, Virginia jumped off to an 8-0 lead. Saluda fought back but fell 8-6.

Playing in the tournament were two teams from Mississippi, the home team from Alexandria, La., Virginia, Tennessee, N.C., Alabama, Louisiana, Florida and Texas.

The 8U Darlings played well, but did not manage a win. They fell to eventual World Series champion Louisiana in the first game 4-3, and were eliminated by Florida, 6-4, in their second contest.

Competing with S.C. state champ were the host team from Fairview, Tenn., as well as Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, N.C., Georgia, Mississippi, Texas and Virginia.

No community has ever produced three S.C. state champions in the Dixie softball 8U, 10U and 12U divisions until Saluda County did it this year.

A parade was held on Main St., Saluda, Sat., Aug. 5, to recognized all three teams.

The area was also represented by the Batesburg-Leesville coach-pitch team, who finished runners-up in the World Series in Hattiesburg, Miss.

12U World Series Runners-Up

Saluda County’s 12U Ponytails represented South Carolina amd finished second in their World Series.Players and coaches are (not in order of photo): Emma Enlow (10), Ensley Patterson (2), Kam Campbell (4), Karen Almaraz (16), Kylee McGIohorn (7). Miller Martin (00), Nyla Jordan (13), Adalynn Holsomback (23), Angie Rios (20), Ashlynn Vereen (54). Aubrey Boots Maranati (22), Ava Forrest (3), Blythe Buzhardt (5), Emma Dorn (9), Emma Enlow (10), coaches Lee Wertz, Daniel Patterson, Jeffrey Jordan (Parent photo)





8U World Series Team

Saluda’s 8U All-Star team representing S.C. in the Dixie Softball World Series. They were eliminated after two close losses. Pictured are bottom row, L to R, Autumn Latham, Sophie Patterson, Avery Enlow, Lizzie Patterson, Tinsley Barwick; middle row: Braelyn Barwick, Hudsyn Crouch, Memphyss Lawton., Alexius Lewis, Lynslee Gantt, Emma Buzhardt, Ansley Miles; top row: Coaches Bradley Gantt, Jeff Crouch, Daven “Tubby” Buzhardt, Josh Barwick.