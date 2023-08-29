Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Tuesday, 29 August 2023 20:55 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 24

Pictured, L to R, are Ann H. Coker, Kim Chariker and Charlyn H. Staubes. (Standard-Sentinel photo)

Charlie Foundation Donates

To First Steps Program

The Charlie Foundation has made a financial contribution to the Saluda County First Steps “Story Walk” program.

The presentation as made Thurs., Aug. 24, at the Saluda Park.

The Charlie Foundation was created by a bequeath of the late Don Hancock, who succumbed to cancer while he was serving as Saluda County Council Chairman.

The foundation is administered by Hancock’s two sisters, Charlyn H. Staubes and Ann H. Coker, both retired educators. They said education was a priority of their brother.

The “Story Walk” was made possible through a grant, and the use of the park was approved by Saluda Town Council. Town employees installed the reading stations.

The purpose of “Story Walk” is to combine reading with exercise. Eighteen displays are set up around the paved walking trail at the park, allowing the children to read a book from start to finish. At the end of the trail is information, showing how the children can enter a contest to win a copy of the actual book.

County First Steps director Kim Chariker said copies of the book are in both the Saluda County and Ridge Spring libraries.

Also, along the path are painted circles, marking the site of signs. printed in English and Spanish, that suggest interactions in the park between parents and children.





Top Guns Have Successful Season

Richland Creek Top Guns wishes to showcase just a few successes this past shotgun season.

We had many “wins” as a team but wanted to focus on the younger shotgunners for this article. RCTG recognized Thomas Corley as Rookie/Intermediate HOA (Highest Over All) for the 2022-2023 season at the team gathering recently.

Thomas won South Carolina Youth Shooting Foundation (SCYSF) Rookie HOA at Rocky Creek and Clinton House and, along with his teammates, Colton Edmonds and Easton Ridgeway received a first-place team award at Clinton House and won the SCYSF State Championship at Moree’s Sportsman’s Preserve.

In addition to participating in SCYSF, Thomas competed in the SC Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) State Sporting Clays Championship, State Trap Championship, and State Skeet Championship. He finished the championship series as HOA Intermediate Entry Division Runner Up by winning first place in sporting clays and skeet. Lastly, Thomas Corley, Scott Thomas Ulman, and Aiden Morgan scored a second-place award at the 2023 SC Department of Natural Resources shooting sport program Trap Championship.

This year, Thomas obtained the following awards:

•SCYSF Rocky Creek 12/3/22 Rookie HOA

•SCYSF Clinton House 2/18/23 1st Place Rookie Team

•SCYSF Clinton House 2/18/23 Rookie HOA

•SCYSF Moree’s Sports-man's Preserve 1st Place State Championship Rookie Team

•SCTP State Sporting Clays Championship 1st Place Intermediate Entry Division

•SCTP State Skeet Championship 1st Place Intermediate Entry

•SCTP 2023 HOA Intermediate Entry Division Runner Up

•2023 SCDNR Youth Trap Championship 2nd Place Middle School Club Division

In addition to Thomas Corley being recognized; the team also awarded several other awards: most improved shooter went to Hudson Massey; high overall for the intermediate advanced division went to Scott Thomas Ullman; high overall for junior varsity division went to Mark “Wills” Ullman; high overall for the team and the senior varsity division went to Kaeleigh Seigler.

Richland Creek Top Guns Shotgun Club is a 4H based club that operates to educate its members on the importance of firearm safety, while training them in clay target sports. Our head coach and assistant coach are NSCA (National Sporting Clay Association) trained, and our numerous safety volunteers are either NSCA certified or have other recognized safety training. Each shooter must obtain hunters education to participate and sign up for the club. While we have children that range from 5th-12th grade on the team, we are currently accepting new membership for those chil-dren in grades 5th-9th grade only.

If you are interested in learning more, please reach out via email @ jbgodbey This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or visit richlandcreektopguns.com.



Historical Marker Unveiling

An historical marker unveiling for Rosenwald and Riverside schools will be held on-site on Sept.2, at 11am. It is sponsored by Riverside Community Development Corporation.





