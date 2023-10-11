Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Wednesday, 11 October 2023 20:46 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 32

The Annual Ridge Spring Harvest Festival is this weekend, Oct. 12-14.

This year the festival honors first responders with a vehicle show on Oct. 14.

Events get underway with bingo at the Civic Center on Thurs., Oct. 12, beginning at 6 p.m.

On Friday, there will be a Taste of Mexico at the Pavilion, beginning at 6 p.m. Wrestling on the Ridge will begin at 8 p.m. at the Civic Center.

Everything moves downtown Saturday, with the parade beginning at 11 a.m. Also, featured are arts & crafts, rides, food, games, cake auction and country store. Entertainment throughout the day will include Dance Elements Academy, East Wind Band, Palmetto Dance Academy, Megan Jensen Music Studio, Saidi Friends, Aisha and Friends.

Fireworks are scheduled for 8 p.m.



US 378 over Little Saluda River Bridge

Replacement Project in Saluda County

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) proposes to replace the US 378 (Columbia Highway) bridge over Little Saluda River in Saluda County.

The project includes replacing the existing bridge structure and constructing the roadway to meet current design and safety standards. The existing US 378 facility is comprised of two, 12-foot travel lanes with earthen shoulders. The proposed roadway section will provide two, 12-foot travel lanes with 2-foot paved and 10-foot grassed shoulders.

Purpose and Need - The purpose of the project is to correct structural bridge deficiencies. **Structurally Deficient is a status used to describe a bridge that has one or more structural defects that require attention. This status does not mean the bridge is unsafe for vehicle traffic.**

•Right of Way Acquisition

•Early 2024 Construction Summer 2025

•Construction Duration ~ 18 months

Comment Period Begins September 25, 2023 and Ends October 25, 2023, https://us-378-over-littlesaluda-scdot.hub.arcgis.com/





16th Annual Saluda County

Cup Golf Tournament

The Saluda Lions Club hosted the 16h Annual Saluda County Cup Golf Tournament at Persimmon Hill Golf Club 27 September 2023. Nineteen Teams Participated in the Tournament. Play management was controlled by the Persimmon Hill Staff and the tournament meal was prepared by Persimmon Hill Golf Club.

The Open Class was won by Team Tom Quattlebaum with members Jacob Smith, Marty Talbert, and Bryce Kaus. Team Tyler Coker, Matt Moore, Brad Dorn, and Jay Jordon won the Handicap division. The 50/50 putting contest prize money of $115 was won by Pat Griffith and donated back to the Lions Club.

The tournament was enjoyed by all with many favorable comments on the condition of the golf course, tournament management, door prizes, beverages, and the meal.

The tournament netted over $5500 which will be used to support Lions Club Charities.

Pictured,L to R, Jacob Smith - Lion Walker Beddoes - Marty Talbert - Tom Quattlebaum - Bryce Kaus