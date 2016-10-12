Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Wednesday, 12 October 2016 14:17 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 1

2016 Saluda District Hall of Fame

Class To Be Inducted Friday



The Saluda County School District OneHall of Fame Class of 2016 will be inducted Fri., Oct. 14, duriing halftime of the Saluda -Keenan football game.

The inductees include:

Molly Spearman - A graduate of Hollywood High School. Mrs. Spearman spent 18 years as a teacher and administrator at Hollywood. She currently serves as SC State Superintendent of Education.

William “Bill” Whitfield - Served 33 years as a teacher and principal at Saluda High School.

Gloria Caldwell - Served 31 years as a teacher and media specialist at Saluda High School. Published several works involving Saluda schools and community.

Diedra “Didi” Clark Rankin - Clark was named All-State in basketball and an All-American in softball in 1980.

Jonell Bosket - First female basketball player in Saluda history to score 1,000 career points. She played 1977 North-South All-Star basketball game and started at point guard for four seasons at Lander University. She is a 33 year veteran of Air Force and Air Force reserves.

Tommy Hite - Head coach of the 1941 Class A State Championship football team. He went on to coach at Abbeville, where the stadium in named in his honor.

Ridge Spring Harvest

Festival This Weekend



The Ridge Spring Harvest Festival will beheld this weekend with the festival theme, “Bluegrass and BB.,”

“The Harvest Festival Committee introduced a music theme this year because music festivals are fun and energetic, and members agreed that bluegrass bands were a good fit for Ridge Spring’s grassroots feel,” said Dr. Ann Marie Taylor, chairperson of the Committee. “The new theme presents opportunities to showcase regional musicians, with most of this year’s talent hailing from South Carolina.”

Musical entertainment begins Friday, October 14, with a 6 p.m. performance by the Carolina Rebels. On Saturday, Back Porch Bluegrass kicks off a day filled with music at 1 p.m.; West End String Band plays at 3 p.m.; Columbia Bluegrass Company performs at 5 p.m.; and Steam Drill plays at 7 p.m. All performances take place at the gazebo on Highway 23. Festival-goers are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets and relax on the grass around the gazebo.

In addition to the bluegrass performances, this year will also feature a new BBQ cook-off, with judging taking place Saturday, October 15, plus a photo booth, a mechanical bull, and a balloon artist.

Festival mainstays are still on the schedule. Bingo at the Ridge Spring Civic Center is Thursday, October 13 at 7 p.m., with concessions starting at 6 p.m. The parade on Main Street begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 15. Other festival favorites include the popular country store, arts and crafts, concessions, and children’s rides and games.

“I believe a true sense of community pride develops when there’s an event in the heart of town in which everyone can participate,” Taylor said. “That sense of community pride is one reason the Harvest Festival is so important.”

Mark your calendar for the Ridge Spring Harvest Festival October 13 to 15 and come ready to enjoy food, music, fun and time spent with friends old and new.

For more information about the 2016 Ridge Spring Harvest Festival, including a full schedule of events, visit www.ridgespringharvest festival.com.





Saluda County EMS

helps out in Lowcountry



Saluda Co. EMS sent an ambulance to the Lowcountry to assist with Hurricane Matthew.

The crew consisted of Ridge Hosteen (Paramedic) and Angela Gibson (EMT). The crew spent a total of 48 hours stationed at one of Berkeley County’s sub station. They assisted in several different things from overloaded call volumes , shelters , and evacuations.

EMS Director Jacob Starnes stated that he received a call from the state late Thursday evening wanting to know if Saluda had any available units that could assist in the Lowcountry. Fortunately, we had an extra unit that we were able to send.

The crew left on Friday morning and returned back to Saluda late Sunday evening. Starnes also stated that he was very thankful for the crew’s willingness to leave home and go help our state in a time in need.