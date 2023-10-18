Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Wednesday, 18 October 2023 20:23 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 4

County Approves Land Sale



At a called meeting Oct. 2, Saluda County Council approved the sale of county owned property at the corner of North. Bouknight Ferry Road and the Columbia Highway.

This is the same property Council approved selling last year, but when a problem arose on providing water and sewer to the site, the sale fell through. The land is in the Commerce Park area, which falls under the boundaries of the Saluda County Water and Sewer Authority, but there is no water or sewer on the site.

Months later, Council and the WSA changed the boundaries, which will allow the Town of Saluda Commission of Public Works to supply water and sewer to the site. The CPW has long supplied water and sewer to the old Milliken Plant, now Palmetto Foods, which is further down the road from the commerce park.

A public hearing was held before the final vote, and as she did a year ago, Almastine Butler of Butler and Sons Funeral Home appeared. Mrs. Butler previously had asked to purchase county land to expand their funeral home business when the first sale was approved.

This time, she said Chairman Jim Moore said the cost per acre of the property was $40,000. She urged Council to sit down with her and discuss the situation. She said council should work with businesses that have always been here and contributed to the community.

Also, at the called meeting Council approved allowing staff to advertise for bids for a new ambulance.

At the regular meeting Oct. 9, Council gave final readin to an ordinance amending the Capital Project Sales Tax Act ordinance of 2018. The amendment will continue the collecting of the sales tax until the cost of the new detention center is reached. Since 2018, $4,917,000 has been collected to go toward the new jail.

The ordinance description reads: “an ordinance amending Saluda County Ordinance no. 06-18 entitled “an ordinance to levy and impose a one percent sales and use tax, subject to a referendum in Saluda County pursuant to the Capital Project Sales Tax Act, South Carolina code annotated section 4-10-300, et seq.; to define the specific purposes and designate the projects for which the proceeds of the tax may be used; to provide the maximum time for the imposition and collection of the tax and the maximum amount of net proceeds to be raised by the tax; to provide for a county-wide referendum and to prescribe the contents of the ballot question in the referendum; to provide conditions precedent to the imposition of the tax and conditions or restrictions on the use of the tax revenue; to establish the priority in which the net proceeds of the tax are to be expended for the purposes and projects stated; to provide for the conduct of the referendum by the Saluda County Board of Voter Registration and elections; to provide for the payment of the tax; to provide for the issuance of bonds, in one or more series, tax-exempt or taxable, in an amount not to exceed the aggregate of $9,400,000; authorizing the county administrator to prescribe the form and details of the bonds; providing for the payment of the bonds and pledge of revenues related to the bonds; providing otherwise for the disposition of the proceeds of the bonds; providing for borrowing in anticipation of the issuance of the bonds; providing for the disposition of property related to the bonds; and other related matters” in order to provide certain details as to the sale of the bonds authorized thereby and other matters related thereto.”

A public hearing was held on the ordinance that will allow the sale and issue of general obligation bonds, not to $5,600,000. This will be used to build the Detention Center immediately, rather than waiting for the money collected by the sales tax in the above ordinance to be collected.

The sale of the bonds was advertised and SouthState Bank submitted the low interest bid. The loan will be paid back at $1.5 million a year. Last year, $1.7 million was collected by the sales tax. Council was told any excess over the $1.5 million can be saved in a special account, which can be used at the end of the four-year period.

First reading was given to an ordinance amending and restating Chapter 6, building and building regulations, Section 6-7, distance and setback requirements. The ordinance will modify distance requirements, decrease setback requirements and other matters. This was recommended by the Building Appeals Board.

Thomas & Hudson was approved to do the industrial utility design at the Commerce Park.

The sale of property at the corner of Highland Avenue and Banks Street was approved. The proceeds will go to the Library.

Bruce Horne was re-appointed to the Behavioral Health Board.





Spook-tacular Announced

Join us for the Spook-tacular Trunk or Treat Oct, 31, 6 p..m., at the Recreation Complex. ! The Saluda County Sheriff's Office and the Town of Saluda are teaming up to create one big Halloween bash! Enjoy vendors, music, inflatables, pie eating, hay rides, a Trunk or Treat contest, candy parade, and more! No tricks, just treats. Don't be a scaredy-cat, come have a fang-tastic night!

Vendor sign up: http://www.townofsaluda.com/festivals