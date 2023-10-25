Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Wednesday, 25 October 2023 20:07 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 327

District Hall of Fame Inductees



Saluda County Schools will induct the 2023 Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor classes at the halftime of the Saluda-Batesburg-Leesville game Friday.

Named to the Hall of Fame are athletes Sam Durst and Anissa Hill-Rhyne, and educator Gay Beiers. Named to the Ring of Honor is former coach and educator Alton Wilson.

More details on the recipients will be featured in next week’s newspaper.

School Board Summary

Saluda County School District Board of Trustees met October 16, 2023 at Hollywood Elementary School Cafeteria.

Dr. Kathy Coleman called the meeting to order. Mr. Jeffery Jordan gave the invocation. The agenda was approved. The minutes from September 18, 2023 and October 2, 2023 were approved. Dr. Kathy Coleman, Chairperson; Ms. Christy Corley Nichols, Vice Chairperson; Dr. Arlene S. Puryear, Secretary; Ms. Sharon Williams Holloway, Mr. James Holloway, Mr. Jeffrey Jordan, Ms. Cecelia Yonce, and Dr. Harvey H. Livingston III, Superintendent were all in attendance.

Curriculum and Instruction Update

Mrs. Holly Brazell highlighted some of the academic achievements in our school district.

•Graduation Rate raised to 87% during 2022-2023 school year (this is higher than the state average).

•The District has implemented the following structures/programs:

•Kagan Cooperative at the elementary level. Kagan structures focus on student engagement.

•AVID at Saluda Middle and High School. AVID’s mission is to close the opportunity gap by preparing all student for college and career readiness.

•LETRS is also being implemented at our elementary schools. LETRS has helped identify areas to focus on in early grades where it fits into our Balanced Literacy Model.

•iReady is a new assessment test this year. We were previously using MAP. iReady offers a comprehensive assessment with built in individualized learning pathways.

Building Update

•Saluda Elementary School: drainage lines are being installed, construction of the retention pond will begin next week, and concrete will be poured soon.

•Saluda Education Complex: We are still waiting on the Office of School Facilities for approval. We are going ahead with the foundation work.

•Hollywood Elementary School: We have Office of School Facilities and DHEC approval. Dirt will begin moving next week.

Legislative Update

Dr. Coleman thanked Representatives Cal Forrest and Bill Clyburn and Senator Shane Massey for supporting us and being present at tonight’s meeting. She then gave them a few moments to speak.

Representative Bill Clyburn informed Dr. Livingston and the Board of some of the legislation coming through the SC General Assembly that will benefit school districts. Teacher shortage, teacher incentives, salary increases, scholarships for students, and providing more nurses and counselors are just a few he mentioned.

Senator Massey informed the Board that the SC General Assembly has raised teacher pay by approximately 40% over the past 5 to 6 years. He also noted that South Carolina did very well through Covid from an economic standpoint compared to other states. Senator Massey is excited about the collaboration effort on a new career and technology campus developed by Piedmont Technical College to serve Saluda, Batesburg, and Ridge Spring students that was funded by the SC General Assembly.

Dr. Livingston thanked the delegation for their support on Saluda Schools building projects along with the career and technology center that’s coming near our area. He expressed some concerns with the SC High School league pointing out there needs to be more competitive balance and asked them to fully fund our school district.

2024-2025 School Calendar

The Board approved the 2024-2025 Saluda County School District academic modified calendar. The first day for teachers will be July 23, 2024 with school starting for students on August 1. Enrichment sessions and breaks are built in throughout the year. The last day of school is May 30, 2025.

Gavin’s Law

The Board passed the 1st reading of a policy on Gavin’s Law initiated and passed by the SC General Assembly.

SCSBA Policies

The following South Carolina School Board policies were adopted:

•JFABH: Military Temporary Remote School Enrollment

•JLIG: Sun Screen Use

•JLCDB: Use of Lifesaving Medications

•JFABD: Admission of Homeless Students

•ADC: Tobacco-Free School District

•GBED: Tobacco-Free Workplace

•JICG: Tobacco Use by Students

•IKF: Graduation Requirements

Budget Update

Mrs. Setzer informed the Board that we have received 14% of our revenue to date and spent 19% of our expenditures. Our budget is on track at this point in the budget cycle.

Superintendent’s Update

•We are looking into procuring an emergency panic app for use across the school district.

•We had a lot of positive feedback for our week-long fall break in October.

The meeting adjourned at 9:10 p.m.



PTC Graduates

Local students graduating from Piedmont Technical College in August were:

GREENWOOD COUNTY

SALUDA – Arden Blake Owings, associate in applied science, major in business administration.

SALUDA COUNTY

BATESBURG – John David Sease Jr, associate in arts.

LEESVILLE – **Seth Andrew Mcgee, associate in applied science, major in mechatronics technology.

SALUDA – Roci M. Armenta, diploma in applied science, major in practical nursing; Jordan Alexandra Black, associate in applied science, major in business administration, accounting concentration; Christopher Diaz-Alonso, associate in applied science, major in general technology, digital rendering with advertising or photography concentration; Ryan Dupree Fingerlin, associate in applied science, major in general technology, welding concentration; Tyanna Lideshia Freeman, diploma in applied science, major in practical nursing; *Brian A. Gibson, diploma in applied science, major in machine tool; Alexandra Jimenez-Leon, associate in applied science, major in business administration; Jesus M. Martinez, diploma in applied science, major in welding; Jacob Mccary, certificate in advanced welding; Luis F. Meza, associate in applied science, major in business administration; Brendorsha Lafaye Morris, diploma in applied science, major in practical nursing; Natalie Beth Rikard, associate in applied science, major in human services; Syreen Nicole Sharper, associate in arts; JaCendria LaStasya Thomas, associate in applied science, major in general technology, medical assisting concentration; and William Alexander Zamorano-Lal, associate in applied science, major in building concentration technology.

WARD – Cieara Ulexus Wilson, associate in applied science, major in general technology, medical assisting concentration.