Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Wednesday, 15 November 2023 21:43 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 41

(Circle Fire Department Photo)

Circle Business Owner

Victim Of Fire

The Saluda County Coroner’s Office has identified a Leesville man as the victim of a recent structure fire in the county.

Saluda County Fire Service and other first responders responded to an early morning fire with entrapment at The Circle area off Columbia Hwy / Hwy. 378 on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The victim was located in the building, which served as his business and dwelling.

He was immediately flown to Prisma Health Richland trauma unit, but unfortunately later succumbed to his injuries and died in the early afternoon. The victim has been identified as Timothy Bruce Smith, age 72.

The Coroner’s Office will be working with the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and Saluda County Fire Service to investigate this fire and death.

We thank the Saluda County Fire Service (all responding stations) along with Saluda County EMS for their work and efforts at the scene. We extend our condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Smith.

Circle VFD Expresses Thanks

We want to thank everyone who responded, including Circle, Hollywood, Midland, Saluda, Ridge Spring, Fairview, and Leesville Fire Departments, Saluda County Sheriff’s Department , Saluda County EMS, and SCHP.





Veterans Day Ceremonies Held

Veterans Day ceremonies were held at several locations on Fri., Nov. 10. In the above photo, American Legion Post 65 Commander John Hood, left, and featured speaker, the Rev. Jonathan Deal, right, lay a wreath at the County War Dead memorial on the Courthouse grounds. The Legion observance was held in the Saluda Theaterat 2 p.m. Saluda County Schools held four observances, including a 7:30 a.m. breakfast at Saluda Middle School, an 8:30 a.m. ceremony at Hollywood Elementary School; a 10 a.m. ceremony at Saluda High followed by lunch for the veterans; and an 1:30 p.m. ceremony, sponsored by Saluda Elementary-Primary at the SHS football field. (Standard-Sentinel photo)

County Native, Nationally

Known Business Leader Dies

CHARLESTON - A man who was born in Saluda County and was co-founder of a nationwide women’s fashing apparel chain died Nov. 4.

Wayland Henry Cato, Jr., 100, was born in Ridge Spring, on March 23, 1923. He grew up in Bath, South Carolina, and Augusta, Georgia, where he was graduated from Richmond Academy.

In 1944, he was graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a Bachelor of Science degree in Commerce and a commission in the U.S. Navy. After attending the Naval Mine Warfare School, he proudly served as the commanding officer of a minesweeper assigned to patrolling the entrance to San Francisco Bay during World War II. Returning from the war, he married his late wife and mother of their eight children, Margaret Boutt Cato.

In 1946 in Charlotte, NC, he and his father co-founded The Cato Corporation, a retail women's fashion apparel store chain. His vision, business acumen and corporate leadership yielded great success. The company now operates over 1,240 stores in 32 states.

After 65 years as the head of the Cato operation, he returned to his native South Carolina and in 1992, Mr. Cato purchased a c.1800 house in downtown Charleston, which he meticulously restored to its original state, to be his home.

In 2003, Mr. Cato rescued the architecturally significant c.1816 William Alston House which had fallen into dangerous and unstable condition. With the help of experts in historic preservation, he dismantled the structure and rebuilt the house on property he owned on the Cooper River in Berkeley County, restoring it to its original glory. All of his projects have been recognized by local and national preservation groups for the quality of their rescue, rehabilitation, and restoration. An ardent believer in the value of education, as well as in the transformative power of affording opportunities to new generations, in the late 1990s, he founded the Wayland Henry Cato Jr. Foundation whose primary mission is the endowment of scholarship funds at institutions of higher education in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Wyoming. The Foundation has established endowed scholarships at 38 educational institutions and contributed to other non-profit organizations. As a decades-long civic leader who engaged energetically with his community, Mr. Cato served on many non-profit and for-profit boards and was particularly active as treasurer of Spoleto Festival, USA for fourteen years; the Carolina Art Association/Gibbes Museum of Art; the Hollings Cancer Center at MUSC; and the College of Charleston Foundation. For many years he served on the board of directors of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. He was board chair of First Charlotte Bank, and a member of the Charlotte City Advisory Board of Nations Bank, now Bank of America. He was a board member on both the N.C. and National Retail Merchants Associations. In recognition of his philanthropic support of the arts and education, Mr. Cato was recognized along with his beloved wife, Marion, with the naming of several gardens and facilities in Charleston and elsewhere. These include the garden at Spoleto Festival headquarters; the College of Charleston School of the Arts Building; a courtyard at Ashley Hall; and a terrace at Converse College, Mrs. Cato's alma mater. During his life, Mr. Cato received numerous honors, including The Order of the Long Leaf Pine and The Order of the Palmetto, the highest civilian award of North Carolina and South Carolina, respectively; honorary degrees from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, the College of Charleston and Presbyterian College. He was inducted into the North Carolina Business Hall of Fame, received the Outstanding Philanthropist of the Year in 2005, and was the recipient of Central Piedmont Community College's Distinguished Service Award and the Leadership Award of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill's Kenan-Flagler Business School. He was a member of The Society of Colonial Wars, South Carolina chapter.

The funeral service was held Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at St. Philip's Church. Burial will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Wayland Henry Cato Jr. Foundation, 13777 Ballan-tyne Corporate Place, Suite 300, Charlotte, NC 28277 or to an educational or charitable institution of your choice.











