(Saluda Fire Department photo)

Small Plane Crashes,

Minor Injuries Reported



A small plane crashed at the Saluda County Airport Sunday morning, Nov. 19, according to the Saluda Fire Department.

Two passengers in the plane reported minor injuries and declined to be transported to the hospital.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. and involved a single-engine Aero Commander 112 airplane. The agency typically investigates aircraft crashes along with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).



Fines For Animal Control

Offenses Now Can Be Enforced



Pet owners are now subject to fines for animal control violations, according to action taken by County Council at the Nov. 13 meeting.

Council passed a resolution adopting fines and fees for animal control.

Chairman Jim Moore said this means the animal control officer can now start issuing fines to pet owners for violations of the county animal control ordinance.

A public hearing and second reading approval was given to an ordinance amending and restating Chapter 6, building and building regulations, Section 6-7, distance and setback requirements. The ordinance will modify distance requirements, decrease setback requirements and other matters. This was recommended by the Building Appeals Board.

Third and final reading was approved on the ordinance that will allow the sale and issue of general obligation bonds, not to exceed $5,600,000. This will be used to build the Detention Center immediately, rather than waiting for the money obtained by the sales tax to be collected.

First reading was given on an ordinance authorizing the enlargement of the joint county industrial park between Saluda County and Edgefield County, so as to enlarge the park to include certain property of Project Eagle and other matters related thereto.

Paul Bartley was reappointed to the Behavioral Health Board and Daniel Patterson was appointed to the Fire Board to fill an Old Town Fire Department unexpired term, and Charles Gardner was appointed the alternate.

At the beginning of the meeting, Councilman Carey Bedenbaugh thanked Saluda Nursing Center for the good report it submitted to Council, thanked the emergency personnel who responded to the recent tragic fire at the Traffic Circle, and expressed sympathy the family of the victim.

Councilman Justin Anderson reported on the excellent turn out at the Richland Creek Antique Fall Festival. Councilman Jack Atkinson reminded citizens that filing will open soon for candidates. Councilman Frank Daniels also praised the Richland Creek Festival.

Chairman Moore said he is in talks with the National Guard about doing a training land clearing exercise at the Commerce Park, and had met with Town of Saluda officials on a proposed electronic message sign.

At a called meeting on Nov. 15, Council gave second reading the Industrial Park ordinance and appointed Ricky Bailey to the Tax Appeals Board.