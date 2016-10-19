Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Wednesday, 19 October 2016 14:44 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 6





HALL OF FAME - Saluda County School District inudcted the 2016 Hall of Fame class at halftime of Friday’s Saluda-Keenan game: Inducted were, L to R, the late Tommie Hite (plaque accepted by two members of his family), Molly Mitchell Spearman, Didi Clark Rankin, Bill Whitfield, Gloria Caldwell and Jonell Bosket. (SHS photo by Jeanette Wilder)



Hall of Fame Class Inducted



Saluda County School District One honored six new inductees into its Hall of Fame at halftime of Friday’s football contest with Keenan.

The inductees were Jonell Bosket, Gloria Caldwell, Diedra ‘Didi’ Clark Rankin, Tommie Hite. Molly Spearman, and William ‘Bill’ Whitfield

Bosket was a standout basketball player and the first female player in Saluda history to score 1,000 career points. She was a 1977 North-South All-star basketball game participant. She started at point guard for four seasons at Lander University. Bosket played volleyball and basketball at Lander where she was four-year starter on the basketball team. She has had a distinguished military career with the U.S. Air Force.

Caldwell, a 1956 graduate of Saluda High School served 31 years as a teacher and media specialist at her alma mater. She served Saluda School District One as an English and drama teacher from 1964-1984 and as Media Specialist from 1984-1994. She directed two dramatic productions per year during her time as drama teacher. She co-wrote and directed dramatic adaptions of student writings in the “Prism” for 20 years. She served as president of the Saluda County Education Association and is the author of several books, screenplays and historical dramas. She is a Saluda County historian.

Rankin was named All-State in basketball and an All-American in softball in 1980. She is a 1980 graduate of Saluda High and was a three year starter for the varsity basketball team. She earned All-Region honors in basketball her junior and senior seasons. She was also named to the All-State basketball team as a senior. She also was a four-year starter for the varsity softball team and threw two career no-hitters. In 1980, she led the softball team to the first region championship in school history.

Hite was the head coach of the 1941 Class A state championship football team. He served as football coach and complied a 29-2 record from 1939-41. Hite’s overall record was 201-100-11. Also in 1941, Hite led Saluda to a Class B state championship with a 10-0 record. The team defated Greenwood 44-7, Ninety-Six 59-0, Walteboro 44-7, Johnston 33-0, North Augusta 19-0, Edgefield 26-7, Great Falls 50-0, Olympia 20-0, Pickens 39-7, Marion 19-6. He also served as principal at Saluda but eventually left in 1941 to serve in the U.S. Navy immediately after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. He went on to coach at Abbeville High School, where the football stadium is named in his honor.

Spearman graduated from Hollywood High School in 1972. She was a cheerleader and played basketball. She went on to get her bachelors degree in music education at Lander University; her M.A. in Supervision from Geroge Washington University, and her Ed. Specialist degree from the University of South Carolina. Spearman was a music teacher and assistant principal for Saluda District One. She also served in the S.C. House of Representatives from 1992-98. She went on to become the Deputy Superintendent Department of Education, Executive Director S.C. Association of School Administrators and became the 18th S.C. State Superintendent of Education.

Whitfield served 33 years as a teacher and principal at Saluda High. He was a Vocational Agriculture and Ag Mechanics teacher for 17 years and spent 16 years as principal of Saluda High, retiring in 1995. During his time as Agriculture teacher, he advised multiple Ag and Horticulture teams to national rankings. He received the nited State Steel Young Teacher of the Year Award and served as president of the S.C. Agriculture Teachers Association. Whitfield was awarded the State Secondary Principal of the Year Award and served as the President of Class AA Athletic Association. He also served as Advisor and Treasurer of the Saluda Young Farmers Association for 35 years where he helped establish the Saluda Young Farmer Scholarship Program.

EMS Starting MINE Program



Saluda County EMS is starting a program for the citizens of Saluda County that will save time as well as lives. It’s called the Saluda County MINE program (Medical Information Needed in an Emergency).

The Paramedics and EMTs responding to emergencies many times can’t obtain the necessary information that can be vital to a citizen’s outcome in an emergency. Therefore a new system was developed by the EMS service to provide that lifesaving information in a quick and precise fashion.

Bank’s pharmacy in Ridge Spring donated new empty medication vials and EMS created medical information forms and obtained stickers to mark the residence for the program. The forms will be filled out by the resident and placed into the medication vial. Then it will be sealed inside and placed into the refrigerator or freezer. A sticker marking the residence will be placed on the residence entranceway to notify the EMS that the person’s medical information is available in case of an emergency in a very precise and expedient fashion.

This material for the program can be obtained by any citizen, free of charge, from local pharmacies, EMS Headquarters & EMS substations. It will also be provided at random local events by the EMS crews at those events. All you need to do is ask an EMS crew or call the EMS Director Jacob Starnes or any EMS Supervisor at (864)445-2428 for any information on this program.

This program will require some help from the citizens of Saluda County but will save lives in an emergency.





AED Donated in Memory of Wallace Whitten

On Sunday, October 9th, the children of the late Wallace Whitten donated a new Automated External Defibrillator (AED) to the Saluda Church of God in his memory. Mr. Whitten attended Saluda Church of God for many years and also volunteered for Saluda EMS for over twenty years. His daughter, Mahleeta Seibert, and son, Justin Whitten remember their father as a man who loved helping people and desire to keep his legacy alive. They hope the donation of the AED will serve that purpose as well as potentially saving the life of someone. EMS Director Jacob Starnes was asked at the Sunday service to set up classes to teach CPR and proper use of the AED to interested members of the congregation. Director Starnes stated EMS would gladly teach the classes and commented this was a helpful and lifesaving device to donate in memory of a lifelong helper. Pictured above L to R Pastor Derrick Jones, Justin Whitten, Mahleeta Seibert, and Director Jacob Starnes.



