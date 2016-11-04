Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Friday, 04 November 2016 18:11 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 9

General Election November 8



Voters in Saluda County will join the rest of the nation in going to the polls Tues., Nov. 8, in the General Election.

Of course, the main contest is the battle for President between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump, but there are also some important local races.

Democratic Saluda County Sheriff John Perry is being challenged by Republican Robin Freeman, a Saluda police captain. Both men are sons of police officers and have years of experience in law enforcement in Saluda County. Freeman defeated former Sheriff Jason Booth in the Republican Primary.

Democratic Saluda County Coroner Keith Turner will meet Republican Randall Maffett.

Turner challenged the qualifications of the original Republican candidate Chuck Adams. A judge ruled in Turner’s favor.

Because Adams was disqualified, the Republican Party was able to open the books again and Maffett, a retired Highway Patrol lieutenant, filed. He meets all the qualifications.

All of Saluda County’s voters can cast ballots in those two elections. The other contested races are in districts.

In County Council District 2 incumbent William Pugh, a Democrat, faces Republican DJ Miller, a former county IT manager.

In State Senate District 10 Democratic incumbent Floyd Nicholson will meet Ninety Six auctioneer Bryan Hope, a Republican.

State Senate District 26 will see Democratic incumbent Nikki Setzler meeting Republican Brad Lindsey.

Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Saluda County has 30 different ballots with all the districts in county, school and state elections, so it is impossible to print all of the sample ballots, but following are all the races:



President and Vice President

Hillary Clinton and Timothy Kaine, Democratic

Donald Trump and Michael Pence, Republican

Darrell Castle and Scott Bradley, Constitution

Evan McMullin and Nathan Johnson, Independence

Jill Stein and Ajamu Baraka, Green

Peter Skewes and Michael Lacy, American

Gary Johnson and Bill Weld, Libertarian



US Senate

Thomas Dixon, Democratic

Thomas Dixon, Working Families

Bill Bledsoe, Constitution

Thomas Dixon, Green

Tim Scott, Republican

Rebel Michael Scarborough, American

Bill Bledsoe, Libertarian



U.S. House of Representatives. District 03

Hosea Cleveland, Democratic

Jeff Duncan, Republican

State Senate, District 10

Floyd Nicholson, Democratic

J Bryan Hope, Republican

State Senate District 25

Shane Massey, Republican

State Senate, District 26

Nikki Setzler, Democratic

Brad Lindsey, Republican



State House of Representatives, District 39

Tillman Gives, Democratic

Cal Forrest, Republican



State House of Representatives, District 82

William Bill Clyburn



Solicitor Circuit 11

Rick Hubbard, Republican

LOCAL RACES

Sheriff

John C Perry, Democratic

Robin Freeman, Republican

Clerk of Court

Sherri Coleman, Republican

Coroner

Keith Turner, Democratic

Randall Maffett , Republican

County Council District 02

William Billie Pugh , Democratic

DJ David Miller, Republican

County Council District 04

Jones Butler, Republican

Soil and Water District Commission

P Kevin Yon, Non-Partisan

School Trustee District, 03 (Lexington School District)

Craig A Caughman

Stacey B Derrick

Leon Drafts

Lancer Shull

School Board District, District 01 (Aiken School District)

Ronnie West

School Board District 1 Seat 3

William Eberz

School Board District 1 Seat 1

Sharon Williams Holloway

School Board District 1 Seat 5

James M Holloway Sr

School Board District 1 Seat 7

Arlene S Puryear

Probate Judge

Brenda Griffith, Republican



