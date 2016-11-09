Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Wednesday, 09 November 2016 15:13 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 6

SALUDA COUNTY ELECTION RESULTS

(Contested races listed only) 73.61% voter turnout



President and Vice President

2809 - Hillary Clinton and Timothy Kaine, Democratic

5525 -Donald Trump and Michael Pence, Republican

US Senate

2457 - Thomas Dixon, Democratic

5442 - Tim Scott, Republican

U.S. House of Representatives. District 03

2563 - Hosea Cleveland, Democratic

5642 - Jeff Duncan, Republican

State Senate, District 10

1887 - Floyd Nicholson, Democratic

2194 - J Bryan Hope, Republican

State Senate, District 26

372 - Nikki Setzler, Democratic

162 - Brad Lindsey, Republican

State House of Representatives, District 39

2005 - Tillman Gives, Democratic

5072 - Cal Forrest, Republican

LOCAL RACES

Sheriff

5147 - John C Perry, Democratic

3307 - Robin Freeman, Republican

Coroner

4620 - Keith Turner, Democratic

3822 - Randall Maffett , Republican

County Council District 02

792 - William Billie Pugh , Democratic

812 - DJ David Miller, Republican

School Trustee District, 03 (Lexington School District)

480 - Craig A Caughman

506 - Stacey B Derrick

480 - Leon Drafts

448 - Lancer Shull







FUNDS FOR NEW ROOF - On Mon., Nov. 7, Rep Ralph S. Kennedy, Jr. presented Trinity Community Center a $20,000 check from state funds that will be used to put a new metal roof on the popular building, which began life as a school in 1917. Pictured, L to R, are Russell Durst, County Council Chairman Don Hancock, Bertie Eastman, Rep. Kennedy, and Rev. Burton Campbell. Durst, Eastman and Campbell represented the Community Center. (Standard-Sentinel photo)





Town of Saluda Solar Project

The Town of Saluda and the SC Energy office have worked together to install a 26 Kw roof top solar system that will offset the energy use at Town Hall. Energy collected by this system will be sold back to SCE&G. The Town currently pays 12 cents/Kw to the power company, SCE&G will purchase power from the town at a rate of 22 cents/Kw. The installed system will pay for itself in about six years. The town also has a 10 year contract with SCE&G for them to purchase power. The entire project, which also includes replacing all of the lighting with LED has been made possible by a loan from the SC Energy Office.