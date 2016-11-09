Election Results 2016
SALUDA COUNTY ELECTION RESULTS
(Contested races listed only) 73.61% voter turnout
President and Vice President
2809 - Hillary Clinton and Timothy Kaine, Democratic
5525 -Donald Trump and Michael Pence, Republican
US Senate
2457 - Thomas Dixon, Democratic
5442 - Tim Scott, Republican
U.S. House of Representatives. District 03
2563 - Hosea Cleveland, Democratic
5642 - Jeff Duncan, Republican
State Senate, District 10
1887 - Floyd Nicholson, Democratic
2194 - J Bryan Hope, Republican
State Senate, District 26
372 - Nikki Setzler, Democratic
162 - Brad Lindsey, Republican
State House of Representatives, District 39
2005 - Tillman Gives, Democratic
5072 - Cal Forrest, Republican
LOCAL RACES
Sheriff
5147 - John C Perry, Democratic
3307 - Robin Freeman, Republican
Coroner
4620 - Keith Turner, Democratic
3822 - Randall Maffett , Republican
County Council District 02
792 - William Billie Pugh , Democratic
812 - DJ David Miller, Republican
School Trustee District, 03 (Lexington School District)
480 - Craig A Caughman
506 - Stacey B Derrick
480 - Leon Drafts
448 - Lancer Shull
FUNDS FOR NEW ROOF - On Mon., Nov. 7, Rep Ralph S. Kennedy, Jr. presented Trinity Community Center a $20,000 check from state funds that will be used to put a new metal roof on the popular building, which began life as a school in 1917. Pictured, L to R, are Russell Durst, County Council Chairman Don Hancock, Bertie Eastman, Rep. Kennedy, and Rev. Burton Campbell. Durst, Eastman and Campbell represented the Community Center. (Standard-Sentinel photo)
Town of Saluda Solar Project
The Town of Saluda and the SC Energy office have worked together to install a 26 Kw roof top solar system that will offset the energy use at Town Hall. Energy collected by this system will be sold back to SCE&G. The Town currently pays 12 cents/Kw to the power company, SCE&G will purchase power from the town at a rate of 22 cents/Kw. The installed system will pay for itself in about six years. The town also has a 10 year contract with SCE&G for them to purchase power. The entire project, which also includes replacing all of the lighting with LED has been made possible by a loan from the SC Energy Office.