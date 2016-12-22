Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Thursday, 22 December 2016 15:14 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 22

After six month long murder investigation, Saluda County investigators along with SLED have made an arrest in the murder of a Saluda County woman.

Back in June of this year it was reported that Nancy Caughman Lott was missing. It was not until two months later that her remains were recovered in the Edgefield County landfill.

Investigators along with deputies have worked tirelessly trying to get some sort of solid lead into the case. Friday, December 16, 2016, a warrant was issued and served on Kincaid Bobby Mitchell, age 46, of Ridge Spring. He is charged with the murder of Ms. Lott and in connection with her disappearance.

Sheriff Perry stated that many man hours went into this complex investigation. He further stated

that he would like to thank Saluda County Coroner’s Office along with Edgefield Sheriff’s Office and SLED for being of great assistance in this case.



GRAND MARSHALS - Two legendary Saluda High School teachers, Dr. Bela Herlong and Gloria Caldwell, served as Grand Marshals for the Saluda Christmas Parade on Sat., Dec. 17. Both are members of the Saluda County School District Hall of Fame and have collaborated in writing and directing many Saluda County historical dramas. (Standard-Sentinel photos)



SHERIFF’S OFFICE DONATION - Thank you so much to our wonderful Saluda County Sheriff’s Office for their generous donations to help out our Hollywood community. Sheriff John Perry and several members of his staff delivered gifts to HES on Monday, December 12. Thanks to their donations several families will be blessed by their kindness this holiday season.