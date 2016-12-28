Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Wednesday, 28 December 2016 15:30 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 4









BIG SURPRISE! - Jacob New got a big surprise on Christmas Eve. Wayne Grice made his day when he gave Jacob the gun Wayne won in a benefit 3½-years ago to raise money for Jacob’s battle with cancer. Wayne has kept the gun since he won it and it has never been shot. He also bought a case for the gun and he gave it to Jacob, who is an avid hunter. The family thanks Wayne and everyone who has been so good to Jacob during during his fight against cancer, and they wish all a Happy New Year.





Saluda County Farm Bureau

Receives Women’s Award



Myrtle Beach, SC – Wanda Mitchell (left), Saluda County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee Chair, received a special achievement award on behalf of Saluda County from SCFB State Women’s Leadership Committee Chair Frances Price during the organization’s 73rd Annual Meeting held recently in Myrtle Beach. Saluda was recognized for having one of the top Farm Bureau women’s programs in the state during 2016.South Carolina Farm Bureau is a grassroots, non-profit organization celebrating and supporting family farmers, locally grown food, and our rural lands through legislative advocacy, education, and community outreach. By connecting farmers to the larger community, Farm Bureau cultivates understanding about agriculture’s importance to South Carolina’s local economies. To learn more, log on to scfb.org.















