Saluda County Firefighter of the Year

Charles Long was named the 2016 Saluda County Firefighter of the Year at the annual dinner hosted by the Saluda Fire Department on January 16, 2017. Charles retired from the Saluda Fire Department on September 30, 2016 with 32 years and 8 months of service. He has taken many hours of training in all areas of the fire service during his years on the Saluda Fire Department. He is in charge of all cooking for the annual Lindsey Bradshaw/Autumn Winn Scholarship Barbeque Fundraiser and will continue to do so. Charles is pictured being presented the award by the State Farm-Kelly White Agency Team. Pictured from left to right are: John White, Kelly White, Charles Long, Mitzi Durst and Sherri Ward. Congratulations Charles and thanks to all volunteer firefighters for their time and service.





County Ranks High In Study



SmartAsset, a financial technology company, has released a study on the places with the highest per capita net wealth and Saluda County ranks among the top spots in South Carolina.

The study analyzes income, net worth, and debt in counties across the country to determine which locations had the highest per capita net wealth relative to debt.

In the table below you can see where Saluda County stacked up against other leaders in South Carolina:





You can find additional information on the study, including the methodology and interactive map here: https://smartasset.com/investing/online-brokerage-accounts#southcarolina

Methodology The study aims to find the places in the United States with the highest net worth. To do this SmartAssets calculated the ratio of net worth to per capita income for every county. This number can serve as insight into how much people have saved or invested relative to their income level.

The company also calculated the ratio of net worth to debt per capita for each county. This measure incorporates a view of a county’s debt burden relative to net worth.

Lastly, SmartAsset indexed each factor and calculated an overall index by taking a weighted average of each of these indices. The net worth to income index was given a weight of two and the net worth to debt index was given a weight of one.

Sources: US Census Bureau 2014 American Community Survey, ESRI, Federal Reserve Bank of New York



Visit The Museum!



If you haven’t visited the Saluda County Museum in a while, make plans to drop by.

The Museum is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Currently, two exhibits are on display.

One is the “Then and Now” exhibit, showing items and pictures from the past to the current times. The other is an automotive exhibit, featuring vintage oil cans and tags.

Permanent displays include the African American exhibit, the diorama of the Alamo, and Indian artifacts.

Also, there are items for sale such as pictures, T-shirts, books and postcards.

Hope you will stop by and take a look!