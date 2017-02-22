Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Wednesday, 22 February 2017 15:23 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 9

Saluda Woman Dies When Hit

Deer Crashes Through Windshield



A Saluda woman died Fri. evening, Feb. 17, when a deer, hit by another car, crashed into the windshield of the vehicle in which she was riding.

According to Saluda County Coroner Keith Turner, Jennifer Fisher Wertz, 45, of 1913 Fruit Hill Road, died instantly from her injuries.

The wreck happened at 9:35 p.m. Friday along Fruit Hill Road, about 7.3 miles north of Saluda.

A 37-year-old Greenwood man, Dormus Kentrell Baylor, in a 2001 Kia was driving north on Fruit Hill Road, as was Mrs. Werts husband, B.J., in a 1999 Ford pickup truck with Mrs. Wertz and their daughter as passengers, said Trooper Joe Hovis with the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Turner said, the Kia struck a deer, which went over the top of the car and into the passenger side of the Wertz’ pickup truck, which was behind the Kia.

No one else was injured, Hovis said, and both drivers and both passengers were wearing seat belts.

Mrs. Werts was employed by the Saluda County Water and Sewer Authority. Her husband is a coach at Ninety Six High School.





Saluda County Man Sentenced to 40

Years for Sexual Assault of Child



The trial of State v. Antonio K. Posey took place this week in Saluda County General Sessions Court. Posey, age 41, was found guilty of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor – 1st degree and sentenced to forty (40) years of incarceration by Judge Eugene C. Griffith, Jr. following the jury’s verdict of guilty Friday, February 17th.

The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation on December 2nd, 2014, when the victim was brought to law enforcement regarding long term sexual abuse by Posey. The victim was assaulted in Saluda County during 2013 and 2014 while she was under the age of eleven. The victim was immediately referred to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital in Columbia for a sexual assault examination in which evidence was collected during the exam and sent to the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) for forensic analysis.

Agent Paul Meeh of SLED testified regarding the results of his DNA analysis in the case. SLED determined that swabs taken during the child’s sexual assault exam were a DNA match to Posey. The victim, now age 12, testified during the trial regarding numerous sexual assaults committed against her by Posey.

During the sentencing hearing, a letter from the victim was read to Judge Griffith which stated, “I have had nightmares and flashbacks … I don’t want him to do this to anyone else.”

The case was prosecuted by Deputy Solicitor Suzanne Mayes and Assistant Solicitor Sutania Radlein of the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

“We are grateful to Captain Toby Horne and the entire Sheriff’s Office for their commitment to this case. They have worked extensively to assist in the preparation of this trial.” Posey was immediately taken into custody and transferred to the S.C. Department of Corrections.





SCE&G Releases

Video On Solar Farm ·



SCE&G has released a video on the locally, much talked about Saluda Solar Farm on the Johnston Hwy.

According the the company’s Facebook page, “The largest solar farm in South Carolina is now on SCE&G's system. Owned by Cypress Creek Renewables and co-developed by Southern Current in Charleston, the new 6.8-megawatt Saluda Solar Farm houses 31,000 solar panels and can produce enough energy for 1,400 homes. Learn more: sceg.com/solar.”

The video can be found on the SCE&G Facebook page or on YouTube - “Saluda Solar Farm.”

Another solar farm on the Columbia Hwy. is currently under constrution.