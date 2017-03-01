Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Wednesday, 01 March 2017 14:56 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 4

Jury Trials Highlight

General Sessions Court



Two jury trials took up much of the time during a two-week term of Saluda County General Sessions Court that concluded last week.

In one trail, Antonio Kenyardo Posey was found guilty of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, 1st degree, and was sentences to 40 years. (That story was featured in last week’s paper.)

In the other trial, John Tyler Padgett was found not guilty on multiple charges, including attempted murder, possession of a fireman by a person previously convicted of a violent felony (two counts), and pointing an presenting a fire arm.

There as on lengthy sentence in the guilty pleas. Robert Michael Whittle Jr. was sentenced to 15 years for criminal sexual conduct with a minor 11-14 years of age, 2nd degree.

The sentences in the other guilty pleas are as follows:

Rocky John Boyd, uses of 911 unlawfully, time served. Treyon Hykeem Butler, burglary 3rd, Youthful Offender Act (YOA) not to exceed five years, suspended to time served and 30 months probation.

Tammy Renee Cash, possession of methamphetamine 1st, 18 months, suspended to time served and 18 months probation. Llewellyn Chapman II, forgery, 90 days, suspended to time served and 18 months probation.

Angela Rose Doto, assault & battery 2nd, time served. Clinton Clay Dukes, burglary 2nd (non-violent), 48 months, suspended to time served and 24 months probation.

Michael Owen Dukes, possession with intent to distribute marijuana 1st, YOA not to exceed five years, suspended to 36 months probation. Trevor Keith Herron, possession of meth, time served/

Devin Gregory Hite, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, YOA not to exceed three years, suspended to 30 months probation. Jason Lamont Johnson, resisting arrest (assaulting, beating or wounding law enforcement officer), five years, upon service of 63 days, suspended to 30 months probation.

Marquis Raphael Lomax, forgery less than $10,000, time served. Michael Dwain Mains, possession of prescription drugs, time served.

Kadisaha Nelson, forgery less than $10,000, 90 days, suspended to time served and 18 months probation. Natalie Nicole Nelson, forgery less than $10,000, 90 days, suspended to time served and 18 months probation.

Marina Lee Olsen, burglary 3rd 1st offense, YOA not to exceed five years, suspended to time served and 36 months probation. Christopher Lee Oswalt, possession of meth 2nd, 60 days, suspended to time served and 36 months probation.

Sheila C. Riddle, child neglect, 18 months, suspended to time served and 18 months probation. Corey Scott Ringer, domestic violence 2nd, 24 months, suspended to time served and 24 months probation.

James Ollie Smith, breaking into an auto, YOA not to exceed three years, suspended to time served and 36 months probation; unlawful carrying of a pistol, YOA not to exceed one years, suspended to time served and 36 months probation. Dyan Cornelius Triplin, burglary 3rd, 24 months, suspended to 90 days and 18 months probation.

Christopher Certerrio Turner, habitual traffic offender, 12 months, suspended to time served and 18 months probation. James Alex Welch, possession of meth 1st, YOA not to exceed three years, suspended to 30 months probation

Jerry Draken Wyndham, petit larceny, time served; harassment, 20 months, suspended to time served and 20 months probation.





FFA Members Attend

Legislators Appreciation Day



Columbia, SC….Eighteen Saluda High School agricultural education students attended the SC FFA-sponsored State Legislators Appreciation Ceremony in Columbia on February 22.

The students were accompanied by Amanda N. Crouch, agricultural education instructor and FFA advisor at Saluda High School, Ben Webb, health/physical education instructor and coach at Saluda High School, and Whitney Moore, guidance counselor at Saluda High School.

The day began with a visit to Representative Cal Forrest. Next, the group talked with Senator Shane Massey in his office building conference room and then moved on to meet with Senator Floyd Nicholson.

The Saluda Chapter then had the special opportunity to talk with our very own, Molly Mitchell Spearman, State Superintendent of Education. Chapter members were interviewed by her for a State Department of Education video and then posed for pictures with her at the front of the Capital.

Next, the group joined with 1000 other FFA members, supporters, and guests for a ceremony on the State House steps where they heard from Commissioner of Agriculture, Hugh Weathers, and also Chairman of the House Agriculture, Natural Resources, and Environmental Affairs Committee, David Hiott.

The week of George Wash-ington’s birthday was designated as National FFA Week in 1947 at a National FFA Board of Directors meeting. FFA Week generally runs from Saturday to Saturday, and encompasses February 22, Washington’s birthday.

The FFA positively influences the young people of America by developing character and leadership skills, and preparing members for successful careers. FFA members are the leaders of tomorrow. Through agricultural education and hands-on learning, FFA members are preparing for more than 300 career opportunities in the food, fiber and natural resources industries of agriculture. With more than 610,000 members, the organization has a history of service and a legacy of leadership.

