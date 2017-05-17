Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Wednesday, 17 May 2017 14:03 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 10

LIBRARY CONTRIBUTION - American Legion Post 65 Commander Al Butler presents a check to Saluda County Library Director Lisa Lyon to help the Saluda County Library meet mission goals by providing: 1. Equal access to technology and informational materials to all citizens of Saluda County. 2. Encouraging lifelong interest in learning and reading. 3. Working with other agencies to promote a strong community. The Library Staff can help connect its patrons with so many benefits, such as: literacy, information, technology and learning. If the library had more space they could do so much more for our community. Friends of the Library are conducting a fund raiser for expanding the building. Visit the Library at 101 South Main Street, Saluda, SC 29138. Or go on line to learn more: http://www.youseemore.com/saluda/. Pictured left to right: American Legion Post 65 Commander Al Butler and Saluda County Library Director Lisa Lyon, Librarian.





William Holecek



New Veterans Officer Named



William Holecek (Will) is the new Saluda County Veterans Officer and is looking forward to serving the veterans of the area and wanted to share a bit about himself and his family.

He is currently engaged to Christina, they have known each other for over 10 years and have two sweet children, a 7-year-old girl and a 7-month old boy. Will served in the United States Marine Corps from 1994 to 2000 and in 2007 received a B.S. Degree from the California State Polytechnic University, Pomona in International Business. He has over 10 years’ experience working in the government contracting arena with a majority on that time focused on project management.

Will was born in Saluda and lived in the area throughout his childhood, his grandfather (mother’s father) was a former deputy and sheriff of Saluda County. His father worked in and still lives in the area, and is also a Marine Corps veteran. Will likes to watch and play sports and spend time with his family in his off hours and has traveled outside of the country to over 40 destinations since his time in the Marine Corps.

He currently resides in Ward, SC with his family and started his appointment as veterans’ officer on April 3rd 2017.