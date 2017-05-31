Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Wednesday, 31 May 2017 14:07 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 7

Tornado Touchdown

Confirmed In County



For the second time this year, a tornado touchdown in Saluda County has been confirmed.

According to Emergency Management Director Josh Morton, the National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Saluda County on Wednesday, May 24, in the western part of the county around Fruit Hill, Old Charleston, and Old Chappells Ferry roads.

On Wed., April 5, an EF-2 tornado touched down in the Ridge area of the county.

The damage for the May tornado was not as extensive as last month’s twister, although the storm Wednesday produced heavy rains that led to flooding in some areas.

Morton said another tornado in the northern part of the county around Old Cherokee and Denny Hwy. had not been confirmed, as of Fri., May 26. Morton said that storm may have been the start of the tornado that struck the Stoney Hill area and other spots near Prosperity in Newberry County.

“After the severe weather systems that came through our county Wed., May 24, around the 2:30 time frame, we had several trees down, with one that fell on a residence,” Chief Deputy Chris Cockrell with the Sheriff’s Office said.. “The homeowners were fine and we had no injuries to Saluda County citizens.”

Flooded roads included: 1200 block of Pencreek Rd.; Dirt portion of Medical Park Rd.; Ivory Key Rd.; Canebrake Rd. at Industrial Park Rd.

Trees down on roads: 500 block. Denny Hwy.; Long Rd./Denny Hwy.; 100 block. Henley Rd. (Power line down); 300 block. Barr Woods Rd.; 500 block. Johnston Hwy. (tree on residence).





Saluda High School Saluda, SC Class of 2017

Da’Quavieus Ru’Shaud Abney; JaVonte’ Daquan Abney ; Tyrell Jarmal Abney ; Joshua Clifton Adams ; Christopher Tyler Addy ; Lizbeth Alvarez-Rodriguez ; Dion Jaquesz-Cardin Avant, Jr.; Ty Walker Bell ; Ashton Lynn Berry ; Kaylee Ann Black; Zachary James Blackmon; Quentavious Dashawn Bonham ; Jessica Bonilla; Kevin Bonilla; Titus Tikem Isiah Bosket; Evelyn Grace Bowers ; Curtis Cornelius Brenson; Timothy Nolan Broderick; Rashun Malik Brooks; Darionte’ Kah’Lem Ja’Quan Brown; Jakobe Dashawn Bunch; Samiya Deondra Butler; Garrett Owens Clary; Megan Alana Corley ; Peter Mark Corley; Jasmine Seymone Cromer; China Bernika Lucille Daniels; Maricarmen Dominguez-Flores; Emily Rose Dumont; Windel Kyle Duncan; Alyssa Deann Easler; William Newman Easler ; Amber Nicole Edwards; Robin Darr Epting, III; Gregory Bernard Etheredge, Jr.; Rosadelia Flores; Lonnie Jacob Fulmer ; Selina Latoya Gilliam; Carley Rebecca Gilliland Rosalinda Gil-Salgado; Morgan MacKenzie Goldman; Knocalon Dan’uwa Graham; Xavier Ky’re Graham; Jonathan Patrick Griffith, Jr;. Charles Edward Hall; Brian Ashton Hallman; Keith Warron Hammond, Jr;. Andrew Dillon Harrison; Tamia Lovel-Moiyah Haymond; Courtney Danielle Herron; Tijauna Shaundrea Hill; Avery Leann Holsenback; Dylan Alexander Hootman; Leason Griffith Horne Kennedy Noel Hudson; James Austin Leopard; Whitley Noel Long; Jennifer Lopez-Luna; Jadon Wesley Lott; Michael Xavier Lybrand; Michael D’Andre Mason; Kiara Charbre’ Matthews; Maghan Randyll Matthews; Brandon Cole McCormick; Ashley Nicole Miller; Kincaid Bobby Mitchell, Jr.; Bradrick Lynn Mize, Jr.; Chelsey Markita Mobley; Amber Nicole Moore; DynSaudra Ikevia Moore; Jesus Filiberto Naranjo-Vargas; Samantha Lee Nichols; Wynton Alexander Ouzts; Andrew Michael Owens; Datasia Breon Tikeia Padgett; Joseph Marshall Pou; Madison Rose Price ; Thomas James Price; Kura Malik Priest; Samaria Jazmine Reed; Brandon Lane Reynolds; MacKenzie Caroline Riley; Anakaren Robles; Anna Joyce Rodgers; Matthew Cade Rodgers; Ny’kel Rashaad Rolland; Ana Salazar-Juan Connor George Sample; Josue’ Sanchez-Munoz; Jesus Sandoval-Rodriguez; Cameron Mark Schumpert; Cameron James Searles Macie Victoria Sease; Charles Richard Shuler, III; Nichole Autumn Smith; Destany Tashae’ Stephens; Ashley Rose Strawbridge; Dylan Tyler Strickland; JaCendria LaStasya Thomas; Derrick Lane Thompson; Julian Torres; Brandon Ivan Vasquez; Reginald Vaughn Wallace, III; Mikiyah Natai Washington; Samuel Slayter Waters; Meredith Leigh Wertz; Chloe Nijeia Amire Williams; Segovia Celeste Junell Williams; Samuel Jacob Woods.





W. Wyman King Academy Class of 2017

King Academy graduation was held May 26, 2017, in the WKA gym. Coach Jolly Dollittle delivered the commencement address. The Baccalaureate Service was held May 21, 2017. Coach Keith Gibson delivered the message. Pictured top to bottom are Lane Bedenbaugh, *Nathaniel Easler, *Hunter DuBose, Hunter Black, *Ben Buzhardt (Salutatorian), *Chris Fincher, *Austin Nottingham, *Karson Powell (Valedictorian), Morgan Bartley, *Allison DeLoache, *Morgan Price, *Jade Temples, *Nicki Boone, *Leah Matthews, *Texanna Miller (Class Speaker), and *Madison Swain. (* Indicates Honor Graduates)