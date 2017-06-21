Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Wednesday, 21 June 2017 13:28 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 11

Saluda County EMS Recognized

By American Heart Association



Saluda,SC June 5, 2017 — Saluda County EMS has received the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline® EMS Silver Award for implementing quality improvement measures for the treatment of patients who experience severe heart attacks.

A significant number of patients who suffer “heart attacks” don’t receive this prompt appropriate therapy, which is critical in restoring blood flow to damaged heart muscle. Mission: Lifeline seeks to save lives by closing the gaps that separate these patients from timely access to appropriate treatments. Mission: Lifeline’s EMS recognition program recognizes emergency medical services for their efforts in improving systems of care and improving the quality of life for these patients.

Saluda County EMS began the arduous task of implementing new national recommendations for regimens of care in May of last year. After many improvements and implementing changes in times and treatments, with the help and guidance of Saluda County EMS Medical Control Physician Dr. Bruce Cook , data was gathered after the changes, and sent in to the American Heart Association on Saluda County EMS improvements and efforts. As a result the AHA recognized Saluda County EMS with this award.

Saluda County EMS Assistant Director James Cole said “our crews have been working hard on implementing these changes and done an excellent job. Because of their efforts we have received this award.”

he changes implemented by EMS will dramatically improve the quality of life for those that do sustain damage to heart muscle during such an event and will benefit the citizens of Saluda County.





Council Passes School Budget



Saluda County Council gave third and final reading to the Saluda County School District’s budget Mon., June 12.

The county’s portion of the budget is $6,645,557.00, minus revenues and credits reflected on the tax receipt from Fee-In-Lieu, Property Tax Relief, Homestead Exemption, Tier 3 Property Tax Relief, and Motor Carrier, for a net amount of $4,312,446.00 from Ad Valorem Taxes.

The local portion was $4,113,933 at the first reading. The Increase is due to: mandated teacher raises, the hiring of three new teachers to accommodate class sizes with extra enrollment, and state mandated retirement, and health insurance increases.



SALUDA THEATER AMONG RECIPIENTS

$650K Awarded To Tourism

Projects In South Carolina



SOUTH CAROLINA - The South Carolina National Heritage Corridor (SCNHC) grant program recently awarded a total of $650 thousand dollars to various tourism projects across the state. The federal grant funds projects specifically for tourism planning, development, revitalization, and conservation.

According to Carter C. Hudgins, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Drayton Hall Preservation Trust, the grant will help improve the overall visitor experience.

“Assistance from the SC National Heritage Corridor will play a significant role in transforming one of our nation’s most historic sites through the construction of new visitor facilities,” Hudgins noted. “As the most authentic survivor from South Carolina’s colonial past, Drayton Hall plays an invaluable role educating the public about the earliest chapters of our state, and a new visitor center will allow visitors to interact with Drayton Hall’s past in new and innovative ways.”

The complete 2017 grant recipient list includes the Railroad History Park in Greenwood, Horn’s Creek Church in Edgefield, the Rosenwald School in St. George, Murray Avenue in Anderson, Aiken State Park, Colonial Dorchester State Park in Summerville, The Museum of the Cherokee in Walhalla, Drayton Hall in Charleston, The Saluda Theatre, Ashley River Road in Dorchester County, McLeod Plantation in Charleston, and the Courthouse Pavilion in Saint George.

Many of the awarded projects aim to increase economic development and quality of life for its citizens as wells as improve tourism, including the Murray Avenue Bridge Project which will include an educational and recreational amenity below the Murray Avenue Bridge in downtown Anderson.

“The Murray Avenue Bridge Project is a stimulant to the ongoing vibrancy of downtown. The SCNHC grant provides a boost to another part of our economic ecosystem and strengthens our position. This puzzle piece that connects Main Street can showcase our City’s walkability, arts and culture, and serve as a continuing magnet for economic growth,” said Mayor Terence Roberts.

The South Carolina National Heritage Corridor is one of the largest National Heritage Areas in the country and has awarded over 15 million dollars to tourism projects in South Carolina since the program’s inception in 1996. For more information on the SCNHC visit www.scnhc.org.





