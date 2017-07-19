Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Wednesday, 19 July 2017 14:43 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 5

Dr. Duggins Named Director of Curriculum and Instruction

Dr. Abbey Duggins assumed the role of Director of Curriculum and Instruction on July 1, 2017 for Saluda County Schools.

Duggins began her teaching career at Saluda Middle School in 2002 as a English Language Arts teacher. In addition to teaching, Dr. Duggins has served as middle school literacy coach and high school assistant principal for instruction.

In 2017, Duggins was named the South Carolina Assistant Principal of the Year.

She earned a Master’s Degrees in Language and Literacy and Educational Administration, as well as a PhD in Language and Literacy, from the University of South Carolina. This broad educational background has prepared Dr. Duggins well for her new role with Saluda County Schools.



Wins State Essay Contest

Allison DeVore, 17, of Saluda High School has won the S.C. Department of American Legion Auxiliary Americanism Essay contest. The rising 12th grader will now have her essay entered in the national contest. (Standard-Sentinel photo)