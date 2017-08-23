Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Wednesday, 23 August 2017 14:58 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 6





TEXAS ECLIPSE VISITORS - Anita L. Cochran and William D. Cochran from the McDonald Observatory and Department of Astronomy at the University of Texas at Austin were in Saluda Monday for the eclipse. They were staying with Anita’s brother and and sister in law, who live in Aiken. Since Austin is in Travis County, they were told William Barret Travis was born here. They were also told Saluda’s Mitchell Spearman just went to work at the University of Texas. (Standard-Sentinel photo)

DOWNTOWN CROWDS - Visitors from as far away as California were in Saluda Monday to view the eclipse. This is just some of the crowd at the Saluda County Library. (Standard-Sentinel photo)



Saluda County Resident To Be Featured

In National Down Syndrome Society Video



Kate Matthews To Help Kick Off Down Syndrome

Awareness Month In Unique Annual Video Presentation



NEW YORK (Aug. 21, 2017) – Kate Matthews of Batesburg, SC, will appear in the bright lights of Broadway on Saturday, September 16, as part of the National Down Syndrome Society’s annual Times Square Video presentation. The featured photographs highlight children, teens, and adults with Down syndrome, reminding the world in a very big way about the contributions and milestones of people with Down syndrome. These collective images promote the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome.

The photo of Kate, who happens to have Down syndrome, was selected from over 2,000 entries in the NDSS worldwide call for photos. Almost 500 photographs will appear in the video, which will be shown in the heart of Times Square.

Kate is pictured playing on the playground at her church.

The Times Square Video presentation kicks off Down Syndrome Awareness Month in October. The video presentation will be followed by the 23rd Annual Flagship Buddy Walk in New York City. This year, Buddy Walk events will be held in more than 275 cities across the country, as well as select international locations, in and around October with over 325,000 people participating around the globe. For information about the NDSS Buddy Walk Program, visit www.buddywalk.org or call 800-221-4602.

