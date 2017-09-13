Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Wednesday, 13 September 2017 14:35 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 8

Power Out, Trees Downed, Schools Closed

Saluda County felt the remnants of Hurricane Irma Mon., Sept. 11, with strong winds, heavy rain, and massive power outages, which led to the closing of schools Tuesday.

Power failure lasted from just to a few minutes for some to up to 12 hours or more for others. At one time the entire Town of Saluda was in the dark. Late Monday, most of the Saluda County District schools and King Academy were still without power, so officials called off classes for Tuesday.





Court Term Concludes

The term of Saluda County General Sessions Court concluded last week.

There was only one jury trial during the term, and it was highlighted in last week’s Standard-Sentinel.

Following are the sentences:

Anthony McCloud Abney, possession of crack cocaine 1st; two years, suspended to one year probation. Jennifer Lilith Attaway, forgery, two years, suspend to time served, and one year probation.

Stanley Eric Backus Jr., unlawful carrying of a handgun, one years, suspended to six months probation. Lacie Someillan Bennett, breaking into a motor vehicle, three years, suspended to four days times served and five years probation.

Ja’Von Marquez Bouknight, unlawful carrying of a handgun, YOA not to exceed one year, suspended to six months probation. Philip Kentrail Brooks, domestic violence 2nd degree, two years, suspended to time served and two years probation.

Timothy Derrick Brown, unlawful carrying of a handgun, one year, suspended to $500 fine. Rundarris Richard Lazae Buggs, grand larceny >$2000 <$10,000, YOA not to exceed 5 years.

Xavier Deshawn Cancer, possession of cocaine 1st, one year, suspended to six months probation. James Edward Connor, domestic violence 2nd degree, three years, suspended to time served and two years probation.

German Felipe Hernandez Carreto, domestic violence 2nd degree, one years, suspended to 96 days time served. Stephen Ray Clark, assault & battery 3rd degree, 30 days, suspended to time served.

Amy Alexis Corbett, assault & battery 3rd degree, 30 days, suspended to time served. Lewis Edward Dunning, possession of meth 1st, two years, suspended to one year probation.

Jeremy Daniel Green, prisoner/carrying concealed weapon by inmates; three years, upon service of 18 months, suspended to one year probation; possession of stolen vehicle, three years, upon service of 18 months, suspended to one year probation.

Kaseem Antonio Harrison, forgery, less that $10,000, two years, suspended to 72 days time served, two years probation. Derrick Anturn Harrison, unlawful carrying of a handgun, one years, suspended to six months probation.

Tyqona Malek Jones, use of vehicle without permission, one year, suspended to time served, and six months probation. Amy Mackenzie Lutz, giving false information to law enforcement, times served and $100.

William A. McCauley, possession of meth 1st, two years, suspended to one year probation. Jennifer Elaine McCary, possession of meth 1st, time served.

Robert Nathan McDaniel (jury trial, guilty on all charges), unlawful distribution of marijuana, three years; unlawful distribution of scheduled IV controlled substance - Xanax, four months, five years probation; criminal conspiracy, six months.

Ryan Lee Merchant, forgery, YOA not to exceed two years, suspended to time served. Jamal O’Keefe Mobley, simple possession of marijuana second, one years, suspended to six months probation.

Tanage Shiann Morris, use of vehicle without permission for temporary purposes, 28 days time served. Santos Ismael Perez-Cabrera, burglary 3rd, 1st offense, one years, suspended to 136 days time served, two years probation.

Amanda Lashawn Phillips, assault & battery 2nd degree, two years, suspended to two years probation. Jack Arthur Pincombe, failure to stop for a blue light, one years, suspended to 42 days time served.

Erica Tessier Pratt, distribution of marijuana 1st, YOA not to exceed one years, suspended to one year probation. Da’Vashea La’Mound Rhodes, failure to stop for blue light; 18 months; Burglary 2nd (non-violent), 10 years.

Reginal L. Robinson, domestic violence 3rd, 90 days, one year probation. Anthony Dale Sams, assault & battery 2nd, three years, suspended to 10 days time served, two years probation.

Otis Jefferson Smith, petit larceny, 30 days, suspended to time served. Angelica Rodriquez Solus - False pretenses, 30 days, suspended to time served.

Daryll Lamar Thompson, domestic violence 2nd degree, three years, upon service of two years, suspended to one year probation. Tristan Caleb Vinson, possession of cocaine, YOA not to exceed one years, suspended to one year probation.

Trenell Rodriquez Wright, possession with intent to distribute meth, three years, suspended to 18 months probation. Billy J. Webb, tattooing (unlawfully), two counts, one years, suspended to seven day times served, two years probation.



GOOD SAMARITANS - There was a group of Good Samaritans on Main Street in Saluda Sat., Sept. 9. They were giving away free water and snacks to hurricane evacuees traveling through. Main Street was not as busy as it was Friday, but they had given away three cases of water when this photo was taken. They even had pre-packaged dog biscuits. The travelers were very appreciative. This kindness receives much publicity and recognition through social media and on Channel 19. Pictured, L to R, front row, Ann Forrest Watkins, Grant Gentry, Wendy Leigh Corson; back row - Sauda Policeman Churck Padget, Jennifer Gentry, and Saluda Policeman Robin Freeman. (Standard-Sentinel photo)