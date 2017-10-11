Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Wednesday, 11 October 2017 14:18 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 13

Council Chairman

Primaries October 17



Saluda County voters will go to the polls Tues., Oct, 17, to elect nominees for County Council Chairman to fill the unexpired term of Chairman Don Hancock, who lost his battle with cancer on Aug. 2.

Seeking the office are two current County Council members, one former member and two political newcomers.

Councilman Frank Daniel is being challenged by newcomer Darren Horne in the Democratic Primary. Current Council Vice-Chairman Gwen Shealy is facing former County Councilman Jacob Schumpert, and political newcomer Derrick Jones, the pastor Saluda Church of God.

In his announcement, Daniel said: “I was elected to Council in 2006. I was and still continue to be dedicated. I have NOT missed regular scheduled meeting since taking office. I have served as Vice Chairman. The County must stay focused on attracting industry and adding jobs. Government and private sectors must work in partnership for the betterment for Saluda County.”

Horne’s announcement included: “As Chairman, transparency with all Saluda citizens will be a priority. My focus will always be YOU and all county employees. I will strive to• Control wasteful spending of taxpayer’s money; provide the necessary equipment for Police, Fire, and EMS to allow them to work safer and more effectively; focus on county wide infrastructure for future growth; and Rebuild county financial funds for future growth.”

Jones said: “Of those that are running, I am the only one with no connection to those that have served in the past or serving now. The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over but expecting different results. We are going to need someone that is willing to make the tough decisions, willing to stand for the employees of our county, willing to listen to the citizens, and make a stand with integrity and transparency.”

Schumpert’s said in his announcement: “Saluda County is at a point of whether it moves forward through strong leadership for better financial stability or stay on a path of declining reserves and the increase of taxes. I feel like I am the person to handle this challenge. My past voting record proves that I am the most conservative, and a fighter against wasteful spending. “

In her announcement, Mrs. Shealy said: “The county is facing a number of challenges over the next few years. A steady hand at the helm with current council experience is the best choice. I have been involved with this current council as we have grown economic development, but we must also look for additional ways to broaden the tax base, to fund services. My time will also be invested in navigating the challenges ahead, as it has been for the past seven years.”

The nominee will be chosen in the Democratic Primary, but with three candidates running as Republicans a run-off is possible. If needed, the run-off will be held Oct. 31st.

The general election will be held Dec. 19.





Five Departments Respond To Fire



On Sunday, October 9th, Firefighters from Saluda, Old Town, Mayson, Ridge Spring, and Johnston Fire Departments responded to a fire at The Timbermen, Inc, Johnston Lumber Mill located, at 264 Fruit Hill Rd, Johnston.

According to Couty Emergency Management Director Josh Morton, the fire was contained to one of the drying kilns. Crews were on scene for approximately seven hours working to extinguish the blaze. Fire crews were assisted by F.D. Riley and Son, Inc, which responded to the scene with heavy equipment that was necessary to pull debris from the kiln, allowing firefighters to extinguish the flames. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.





2017 Ridge Spring Harvest Festival

And

Bar-Be-Que Battle

October 12-14



THURSDAY, October 12 Bingo (Civic Center)

6 p.m. Concessions open - 7 p.m. Bingo games start



FRIDAY, October 13

7 p.m. Street Dance

Evening: BBQ contestants begin cooking in the square, Concessions Available

Cake/Cookie/Pie contest: -Cake judging begins at 5:45 pm.



SATURDAY, October 14

9 a.m. Country Store open for business

11 a.m. Parade (on Main Street)



CONTINUOUS ENTERTAINMENT AT GAZEBO

12 p.m. Invocation



SATURDAY, October 14 continued

12:00 - 5:00 pm

Crafters Open for Business

Children’s Rock Painting

FREE Children’s Rides (Train, Extreme Air Bouncie, Rock Wall)

Concession and BBQ available



Local Dance Studio Performances

Christy Mills Dance and Charloette Ginn & Friends



3:00 – 5:00 pm: LIVE BAND –

Shrimp City Slim Blues Review from Charleston, S.C.