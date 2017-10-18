Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Wednesday, 18 October 2017 14:18 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 4

SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL CHAIRMAN PRIMARY RESULTS:

DEMOCRAT

Frank Daniel - 370; Darren Horne - 216

Daniel wins nomination



REPUBLICAN

Derrick Jones - 376; Gwen Shealy - 341; Jacob Schumpert - 214

Jones and Shealy will meet in a run-off on Tues., Oct. 31.





Spearman to to Honored

By Girl Scouts

Columbia, SC – Girl Scouts of South Carolina – Mountains to Midlands will honor four Midlands-area women at its Annual Women of Distinction Awards Dinner on March 1, 2018 at the Columba Metropolitan Convention Center. The Women of Distinction Award recognizes local women of courage, confidence, and character, who exhibit exceptional professional and personal success, and have made a lasting impact in the community. The evening pays tribute to the honorees with a night of success stories, inspiration, and call to action.

This year’s honorees are: Kathleen Lawson Gibson, Director of Clarendon One Community Resource Center; Melanie Huggins, Executive Director of Richland Library; Erin McCaskill, Vice President and private banker for First Citizens Wealth Management; Molly Spearman, South Carolina State Superintendent of Education.

Molly Mitchell Spearman was elected as the 18th South Carolina State Superintendent of Education on November 4, 2014. Native to Saluda County, Mrs. Spearman’s childhood laid the foundations of family, faith, and hard work that transcended into her professional career as an educator and civil servant. Superintendent Spearman’s career has spanned 18 years as a public school music teacher and an assistant principal. In addition to teaching and administration, she has served four terms as a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives, six years as Deputy Superintendent of the South Carolina Department of Education, and ten years as the Executive Director of the South Carolina Association of School Administrators. She holds a B.A. Degree in music education from Lander University, a Master’s Degree in education supervision from George Washington University, and an Education Specialist degree from the University of South Carolina. As the South Carolina Superintendent of Education, Mrs. Spearman has the experience and relationships needed to move South Carolina’s education system forward. Superintendent Spearman strongly believes the foundation for student success lies in effective classroom teachers and principals who facilitate personalized learning for every student, every day. Her vision is for every South Carolina graduate to be prepared for the next step after graduation. Superintendent Spearman is excited to keep a positive and forward thinking approach to South Carolina education to promote better schools and brighter futures.

This is the 25th year that Girl Scouts of South Carolina-Mountains to Midlands will honor women in the midlands who make impactful community contributions. For ticket and/or sponsorship information to this annual fundraising event, please contact LaTanza Duncan, Chief Advancement Officer, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , 803-461-3731or visit www.GSSC-MM.org.



For more than 100 years, Girl Scouting has helped girls develop positive values and become active, responsible leaders in their communities. With emphasis on personal growth and leadership development through service to others, Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. Girl Scouts of South Carolina-Mountains to Midlands serves 11,500 girls, grades K5-12, and 4,700 adults in 22 counties of central and western South Carolina, including Abbeville, Aiken, Anderson, Cherokee, Chester, Edgefield, Fairfield, Greenville, Greenwood, Kershaw, Lancaster, Laurens, Lexington, McCormick, Newberry, Oconee, Pickens, Richland, Saluda, Spartanburg, Sumter, and Union.



Patsy E. Rhodes and Leah O’Brien Amico

Celebrating Women in Sport Recognizes Rhodes

Eighteen women from South Carolina that have been inducted into various South Carolina Hall of Fames were recognized and honored October 13th by the Spartanburg FCA Women’s Ministry for their contributions to women in sport. Leah O’Brien Amico three time Softball Olympic Champion was the featured speaker and was inducted into the FCA Hall of Champions.