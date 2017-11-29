Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Wednesday, 29 November 2017 15:10 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 13

Saluda Parade Saturday

Saluda Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday’ December 2, 2017 at 4:00 p.m.

The lineup will start on West Butler Avenue near the schools. The parade route is printed above. Organizers encourage you to have your vehicle or float lighted. Please make sure people in your entry are visible.

If you have any questions about the parade, the theme, or to enter please contact the Chamber of Commerce at 445-4100, or Town Hall 445-3522.

NEW DROP BOX - Hugh Gray (L), executive director of Westview Behavioral Health Services, and Saluda County Sheriff John Perry stand beside a new prescription drug drop box installed at the Sheriff’s Office.

IN NUTCRACER CAST - Malani Bryan of Saluda was cast in the Columbia City Ballet’s 2017 production of the Nutcracker. She will be performing on the second weekend, December 16th & She has the part of a cherub Tickets are on sale now at www.kogercenterforthearts.com.

STUDENT LEADERSHIP - The South Carolina High School League sponsors Student Leadership Summits at colleges located throughout the state. The students are selected by their high school coaches to attend this workshop that promotes good sportsmanship and positive leadership in the school and sports. Coach Lytes as well as four students represented Saluda High School at the event held at Newberry College in September: Raquon Hartley, Joseph McGrath, Kaylee Long, and Bailey Chariker.