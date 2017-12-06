Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Wednesday, 06 December 2017 15:53 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 14

Security Federal Coming to Ridge Spring

Security Federal announced the future opening of their Bank in Ridge Spring. What perfect weather for such a delightful announcement. Mayor Asbill along with Sen. Setzler welcomed them and all received applause from the community. Then we all adjourned to the Ridge Spring Library where corn chowder and sandwiches were served by Chef Brandon Velie of Juniper Restaurant. Pictured, left to right: Roy Lindburg, Frank Thomas, Chris Verenes, Thomas Moore, Timothy Simmons, G.L. Toole, Tony Ateca, Richard Harmon, Dr. Sean Alford, Mayor Pat Asbill, Dr. Robert Alexander and Senator Nikki Setzler. (Submitted by Harriet Householder)

LOTT HONORED - Sherman Lott was honored by Board Members and Administrative staff at the November 28th Saluda Nursing & Rehab Center Board dinner for his 2+ years of service. (Pictured, left - right) Steven Spire, CFO; Keith Paul, Administrator; Sherman Lott; Dr. Sam Wheeler, Board Chairman; Dr. Bill Sawyer & Courtney Priester, Board Members.

STUDENTS DECORATE TREE - Students from Saluda Primary School walked to the Courthouse today to decorate the Saluda Primary Tree with ornaments they made. The courthouse lobby also has trees from Hollywood Elemetary, Ridge Spring-Monetta Elementary, and King Academy decorated. To be decorated soon are trees for Saluda Elementary and Butler Pre-School.





Sheriff’s Office

Food Drive

The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office is having a food drive to help those in need this holiday season. Donations will go to Christ Central Ministries to be distributed to those in need. Please help those who are less fortunate.

Please bring your canned goods or non-perishable food items to the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office located at 100 Law Enforcment Drive,Saluda, December 11th, 2017 - December 18th, 2017. We appreciate your support!!!!