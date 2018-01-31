Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Wednesday, 31 January 2018 15:14 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 37

School Board Members Recognized for Service



Saluda County Schools Board members were recognized by the South Carolina School Boards Association (SCSBA) for their years of school board service: Dr. Arlene Puryear- 10 years, Dr. Kathy Coleman- 20 years and Mr. James Holloway-30 years of service.

Board Members received special lapel pins and certificates for reaching this benchmark. Veteran school board members provide vision and valuable leadership for school districts.

Left to right - Jeremy, Gerald, and Pam Cromer





Saluda Young Farmer

Recognized at State Level



Isle of Palms, SC…..The Saluda County Young Farmer and Agribusiness Chapter was well represented at the 70th annual convention held January 19-21 at the Wild Dunes Resort.

During this event, Gerald Cromer was presented the Young Farmer & Agribusiness Award for the Mid-State Region and the State. This is one of the highest awards available to a state member, and the first time since 2000 that a Saluda member has received the award. Gerald has successfully owned and managed Cromer Trucking for 25 years. He recently turned the operation over to his son, Joey.

Reggie Padgett was the State winner for the categories of Swine Production and Energy Efficiency. Reggie is employed by Hickory Hill Milk, but manages a small swine herd on the side.

Officers of the Saluda Young Farmer Chapter for 2018 include President Terry Brown, Vice President Daniel Patterson, Secretary Marlene Bushey, Treasurer Candice Miller, and Agricultural Education Instructor at Saluda High School Amanda N. Crouch, who serves as the advisor. Membership is open to anyone with an interest in agriculture, 18 years of age or older. Meetings are held the third Thursday of each month. See www.saludayoungfarmer.org for more information.





Left to right - Reggie, Maddie, and Daphine Padgett