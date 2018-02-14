Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Wednesday, 14 February 2018 15:55 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 53

SALUDA COUNTY CATTLEMENS ASSOCIATION 2017 CATTLEMEN OF THE YEAR RECIPIENTS were Kevin and Lydia Yon of Yon Family Farm, Ridge Spring. Pictured with them is Randall Maffett, left.

SALUDA COUNTY CATTLEMENS ASSOCIATION 2017 PHILIP R PERRY EDUCATOR AND INDUSTRY AWARD was presented to Watson Dorn of Hickory Hill Farm. Accepting on his behalf were Reggie Padgett, center, and Joel Black, left. Phil Perry is pictured left.





Bob Shealy Speaks at Garden Club of Saluda



The Garden Club of Saluda met in the social hall at Red Bank Baptist Church on Monday, February 5 to hear invited speaker Bob Shealy’s fascinating talk about bees and his work as a bee keeper. His explanation of the importance of bees in our agricultural South was at the heart of his presentation. Bees play a crucial role in the pollination of crops, making their health and well-being of grave importance to all of us.

To begin, Bob explained the amazing structure of the highly organized bee hive and the work of each bee within the hive. The queen, the workers, and the drones have specific tasks to perform, each working for the good of the colony. Bob brought a hive to show and to explain the different parts and how the bees form their honey within the hive. He explained the role of the beekeeper in managing the hive and how the honey is harvested and extracted. He also explained how predators can cause problems and how a hive can be destroyed by other pests. He reiterated what most people already know that the use of pesticides has played a large part in the alarming reduction in the bee population in our country and in many other parts of the world. He said what will kill one insect pest will also kill a bee.

One of the things Bob stressed was the bees’ needs for nectar sources. He said with mass clearing of land, the flowers upon which they depend have been reduced. He said that we who love beautiful, weed free lawns do the bees a disservice by eliminating one of their very early spring foods, the dandelions. Apparently these spring bloomers have exactly what the bee needs, both carbohydrates and proteins. This could change our perception of this humble little weed as we think of the winter-weary bee looking for its first nectar in the spring.

Bob closed with a question and answer session and finally by thanking our garden club and others for promoting the use of flowers in our beautification efforts. He said bees do so much more than produce the delicious honey which he brought for us to sample. They are truly one of nature’s most highly organized and essential creatures. They are well worth all our efforts to help them thrive.

Gloria Caldwell