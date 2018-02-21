Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Wednesday, 21 February 2018 15:21 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 40

County Council Approves

Accomodations Tax Funds

Saluda County Council awarded Accommodations Tax Funds at the Mon. Feb. 12, meeting.

The funds were awarded as follows:

Capital City Lake Murray Country Regional Tourism Board, $1,000.00; Friends of Ridge Spring , $2,000.00; Palmetto Tractor Club , $2,000.00; Richland Creek Antique Power Assoc., $2,000.00; Ridge Spring Harvest Festival, $2,000.00; Saluda County Historical Society, $2,000.00; Saluda County Chamber of Commerce, $1,000.00; Saluda Young Farmer & Agribusiness Assoc., $1,000.00; Town of Ridge Spring/Art Center, $2,000.00.

At the beginning of the meeting, a public hearing was held on an ordinance on the execution and delivery of a fee-in-lieu of ad valorem taxes agreement, by bond between Saluda County, South Carolina, And Catalina Solar, LLC. The third reading was passed in the old business portion of the meeting.

CEO/Administrator, Keith Paul made a presentation on Saluda Nursing Center.

Council approved the a Century Link phone system, at the suggestion of IT Director Mitchell Kneece for the lease term of three years at a monthly cost of $2,804.67, excluding sales tax.

Council authorized the Assistant Emergency Management Director Jill Warren to proceed with the Victim of Crime Act (VOCA) Grant application for a desktop computer, a laptop computer, and brochures for the Victims Advocate in the amount of $2,550.00 with the 20% required match of $510.00 to be paid from Contingency.

Council approved the quote from Wilson and Associates Sports Turf in the amount of $2,500.00 to be paid from Contingency for the preparation and maintenance of ball fields at the Saluda County Recreation Complex. The request was made by Recreation Director Paul Ergle

Council approved the purchase a software compatible scanner, at the request of Probate Judge, Brenda Griffith in the amount of $736.00 to be paid from Contingency for Probate Court.

At the request Jail Administrator, Janice Ergle, Council approved the purchase of a Hewlett Packard printer in the amount of $533.93 to be paid from Contingency for the Saluda County Detention Center.

Council appointed William C. Rutland of 420 Hallman Road, Ward to the Saluda County Airport Commission with his first term expiring June 13, 2020.



Saluda High Celebrates 2018 National FFA Week, Feb. 17-24

INDIANAPOLIS – The Saluda FFA Chapter in Saluda, SC will celebrate National FFA Week, Feb. 17-24, 2018. This FFA Week embraces more than 90 years of FFA traditions while looking forward to the organization’s future. More than 653,000 members will participate in National FFA Week activities at local, state and national levels. These members have a passion for agriculture.

Designated a national week in 1947, the week of George Washington’s birthday, National FFA Week runs from Saturday to Saturday and gives FFA members an opportunity to educate the public about agriculture. During the week, chapters conduct a variety of activities to help others in their school and community learn about FFA and agricultural education. Saluda will celebrate National FFA Week by participating in the following activities: a fun meeting on Monday, Skating Party on Tuesday, visit to the State House for Legislator’s Appreciation Day on Wedesday, volunteering at Christ Central on Thursday, and a Faculty/Staff Appreciation Lunch on Friday along with two of our young men participating in the Mr. FFA Competition at Pendleton High that evening.

Today’s FFA members are the innovators and leaders of tomorrow. Through agricultural and hands-on learning, they are preparing for 255 unique career opportunities in the food, fiber and natural resources industry. National FFA Week is sponsored by Tractor Supply Company.

The National FFA Organization provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education to 649,355 student members who belong to one of 7,859 local FFA chapters throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The organization is also supported by 225,891 alumni members in 1,934 alumni chapters throughout the U.S.





Historic Saluda Photo

Many people do not know Saluda once had a skating rink. Everette Bledsoe recently came across this photo taken in February 1960 at Bill’s Skating Rink. Pictured, L to R, are Everette (cut-off), Ann Boland, Ann Baird, Hobo Bedenbaugh, Elsie Quattlebaum, and Lenard Smith. Everette soon went into the service after this photo was taken. He and Ann were married in 1963. Sadly, Ann lost her battle with cancer last week. The building where Bill’s was located has been torn down for years. It was where the parking lot is now on West Church Street, next to the old Saluda CPW office.