Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Wednesday, 07 March 2018 15:11 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 23





LEGION MEETING FEATURED BOY SCOUTS - The March American Legion Post 65 meeting featured Boy Scout Troop 31. Boy Scout William Yonce was the keynote speaker. There was a question and answer period and Yonce fielded questions from the Legionaries. Yonce stated he was working on his Eagle Scout Badge and that he enjoyed all aspects of camping. His Eagle project is the beautification of Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery. Cub Scouts play a big part in Scouting. Cub Scouts Pack 31 is led by Angela Rodgers, and has 30 Cubs in the Pack. Yonce also mention that a very impressive US Flag retirement ceremony was being planned for later on this spring and to drop flags off at Cromley Ford in Saluda. Pictured First row: Commander Al Butler presents a check to Troop 31 Scout Master Ansel Price as part of Post 65’s community service project, and to Price’s left is the keynote speaker, Boy Scout William Yonce. Back row: Boy Scout Christian Bailey and Boy Scout Leader Ricky Bailey.

Tom Poland to Speak at LandTrust Annual Meeting



Southern writer Tom Poland will be the guest speaker at the annual meeting of the Upper Savannah Land Trust on March 22 at the Arts Center at the Federal Building in Greenwood.

Poland’s work has appeared in magazines throughout the South. Among his recent books are Classic Carolina Road Trips From Columbia; Georgialina: A Southland As We Knew It; and Reflections of South Carolina, Vol. II. Swamp Gravy, Georgia’s Official Folk Life Drama, staged his play, Solid Ground.

He writes a weekly column for newspapers and journals in Georgia and South Carolina about the South, its people, traditions, lifestyle, and changing culture and speaks to groups across South Carolina and Georgia. He’s the editor of Shrimp, Collards & Grits, a Lowcountry lifestyle magazine. His new book, South Carolina Country Roads, will be released April 16, 2018.

Poland grew up in Lincoln County, Ga., and graduated from the University of Georgia. He lives in Columbia, where he writes about “Georgialina”—his name for eastern Georgia and South Carolina.

The doors open at 5:30 p.m. for silent auction and refreshments. Dinner by Shealy’s Barbeque will be at 6:30 p.m. Landowners who have donated conservation easements will be recognized and a short business meeting will be held. The Peggy Adams Conservation Award will be presented to someone who has made a significant contribution to conservation in the Lakelands area.

There will be a drawing for a Stevens 555 over and under 20 gauge shotgun. Raffle tickets for the gun are available from board members or at the door for $10 apiece.

Proceeds from the gun drawing and silent auction will be used to promote conservation of farms, forestland and special natural areas in the Lakelands.

There is no charge to attend for financial donors of USLT. Cost for others is $20. The public is welcomed. Dress is casual.

Sponsors for the event are AgSouth Farm Credit, Ballentine Ford/Toyota, County Bank Trust Services, Enviva, Fynimex LLC, Greenwood Conservation District, Hunters Headquarters, Ken Driggers Conservation Services, Logcreek Timber Co., McDonald Patrick Poston Hemphill & Roper LLC, Norbord, Inc., Stone & Associates, South Carolina Sustainable Forestry Initiative, andTedford & Associates.

Please RSVP to Rick Green at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 864-941-8072.

Upper Savannah Land Trust is a private, nonprofit conservation organization that assists landowners in Abbeville, Anderson, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens, McCormick, Newberry and Saluda counties to conserve their land.

Since its inception in 2000, the organization has protected 47,562 acres of agricultural, forested, scenic, historic and ecologically important properties. The Trust considers itself a tool for landowners who are interested in seeing their properties remain in their natural state for farming, timber and recreation.

February Has Temp Extremes

The month of February featured all seasons, temperature wise, as daily highs featured those in the 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s.

Rain fell on 12 days, but only totaled 2.72 inches for the month.

So far in 2018, 6.96 inches of rain has fallen. This compares to 7.51 inches during the same time in 2017.

The highest temperature, 81, came on Feb. 23. The lowest daytime high, 45, was on Feb. 4. The lowest morning temperature, 24, was recorded on Feb. 1

This information was reported by NWS observer Edwin Riley at the Saluda CPW.