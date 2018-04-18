Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Wednesday, 18 April 2018 14:15 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 9

SOUTH CAROLINA AMERICAN LEGION PALMETTO BOY’S STATE. The American Legion’s Boys State program is a “Laboratory of Government”. A unique way for young men to learn about the American system of government. These young men learn politics by participating in a mock governmental system. For the year 2018, Palmetto Boy’s State will be held at Anderson University, Anderson, SC, June 10th through 16th. Pictured left to right, front row: Citizen Reagan Pugh, W. Wyman King Academy, son of Tony and Beth Pugh; Citizen River Guy, W. Wyman King Academy, son of Allen and Julie Guy; Alternate Wilson Parrish, W. Wyman King Academy, son of Jim and Nikki Parrish. Back row: Citizen Matthew Perry, Saluda High School, son of Don and Lynn Perry; Citizen Matthew Bailey, Saluda High School, son of Ricky and Missy Bailey; Citizen Chandler Palmer, Saluda High School, son of Jeff and Lorinda Palmer; Citizen Moises Flores, Saluda High School, son of Ramon Flores and Herlinda Aquirre; Alternate Dalton Hyler, Saluda High School, son of Randy and Ryan Rogers. These Citizens are sponsored by American Legion Post 65, Saluda, SC, Al Butler, Post 65 Commander.





Come Show Your Support!

3rd Annual Saluda County

Special Olympics



April 20, 2018 (9:00-1:30) - Rain Date/April 27th

Saluda High School

**Special Guest: Todd Reed,

Wounded Warrior Amputee





Transportation Leaders Meet



Making local highways safer and saving some road construction costs were topics Tuesday when regional transportation leaders met at the Upper Savannah Council of Governments office.

“The purpose of the meeting was to bring together all the regional players involved in improving the transportation systems in the Upper Savannah Council of Governments (USCOG) region,” said USCOG Government Services Director Rick Green.

The Upper Savannah region includes Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens, McCormick and Saluda counties.

“There are other meetings of this type statewide, but we don’t often get to sit down with just the people from our region to discuss common issues and needs,” Green said.

S.C. Department of Transportation (SCDOT) Commission Chairman Ben Davis, 13 senior planning and construction management staff from SCDOT in Columbia, two district engineers from the Greenwood district office, County Transportation Committee (CTC) chairs from Saluda and Laurens counties, Green, USCOG Executive Director Patricia Hartung and Assistant Director Sam Leaman attended the meeting.

“SCDOT staff were able to hear about our regional needs directly and they can now incorporate those findings into their daily activities to make our roads safer and better,” Green said.

“Road safety was a major topic. South Carolina is one of the top states in vehicular deaths and SCDOT is working to address that problem. We talked about the need for public transit to get people to work and to medical appointments.

“There were also discussions about how we could all work together to reduce common costs,” Green continued.

There will be another meeting as a regional group this fall, including discussions about resurfacing projects. County Transportation Committees will be included.

For more information about the meeting or future meetings, contact Green at (864) 941-8072.