Southland Log Homes new milling facility in Saluda

Southland Log Homes Plans Grand Opening

Of New Saluda Manufacturing Facility

Southland Log Homes, America’s largest designer and manufacturer of log homes, has set the date for the grand opening of its new manufacturing facility in Saluda, SC for April 30, 2018

U.S. Congressman Jeff Duncan is scheduled to attend the grand opening, along with local Saluda officials, and Southland’s executive team. Rather than the traditional ribbon cutting ceremony, a “log cutting” is planned to symbolically open the new mill.

In recent months, the company has been ramping up production in the 160,000 square foot facility, which was acquired in 2017, and had been used in years past as a textile warehouse.

“Southland’s new facility will further support the company’s leadership of the US log home industry”, said Ken Sekley, Southland’s President and CEO. “We are proud that the nation’s largest log home company makes its home, and does all of its manufacturing, right here in South Carolina.”

Southland Log Homes provides its customers with personalized designs and high quality log home kits, as well as support in working with quality log home builders, understanding financing options, and identifying available land anywhere in the US. Southland’s log homes range from beautifully rustic traditional designs to the latest in modern design trends and sustainability.



About Southland Log Homes: Headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, Southland Log Homes was founded in 1978 and is the largest log home company in the United States. Southland operates model home sales offices and has authorized Southland dealers located throughout the United States, Europe, and Asia. Model homes are located in Atlanta, GA; Baton Rouge, LA; Biloxi, MS; Birmingham, AL; Charlotte, NC; Christiansburg, VA; Columbia, SC; Dallas, TX; Danville, PA; Fredericksburg, VA; Greensboro, NC; Greenville, SC; Houston, TX; Northwest Indiana; Kansas City, MO; Lake City, FL; Louisville, KY; Macon, GA; Memphis, TN; Nashville, TN; Springfield, MA; and San Antonio, TX. For more information about Southland Log Homes, call 800-641-4754 or visit SouthlandLogHomes.com.





Bonham House Continued

Support Apppreciated



In addition to Saluda claiming fame as the birthplace of the Commander of the Alamo (Travis) and the messenger (Bonham), we can also claim the only original standing birthplace in the United States of any of the Alamo defenders! Flat Grove, or the Bonham House as it is known, is constructed of logs covered with siding and was built ca. 1780. It is just about as original as it could get and was lived in until the 1960’s.

People have literally come to Saluda from Texas to visit the site and our museum. Several ladies representing organizations from Texas are planning to come Memorial Day to present a plaque to us, and when we were trying to raise funds to prevent Flat Grove’s collapse, over one half of the donations came from Texas.

As anyone living in an old house can attest, upkeep and maintenance are ongoing. Imagine what it takes if the house is 238 years old! In the years since we were given the house by Edwin Matthews, we have had to rely strictly on donations with the exception of a small grant in the late 1980’s from the South Carolina Archives and History and recently a small amount of ATAX money from the county.

Through the monetary donations of many of you and the sweat equity sadly of only a few, we have made tremendous strides in keeping Flat Grove standing. Generous donors from Connecticut, one who was born in Texas, have sent us money to help extend our rail fence. They have also sent a donation to add to the furnishing of the kitchen ca. 1900 and a gift certificate for Texas heirloom roses. We plan to surface wash the exterior of Flat Grove this spring and apply a wood preservative on the siding.

All year the state of Texas is celebrating the 300th birthday of the construction of the Alamo Chapel. When the Alamo is mentioned, the image of the Chapel immediately comes to mind since that is all that is left of the battle site. The excellent diorama at the Saluda County Historical Society museum shows the actual layout of the fortress. With your help, we could make Flat Grove and our museum a focal point for Saluda County and a great tourist attraction. Please consider helping to preserve our priceless treasure.

Colette Forrest Dragoo

Bonham House Chairman









