Treasurer’s Race

Highlights Primaries



The Republican Primary race for Saluda County treasurer is the only local contest in the June 12 primaries.

Saluda County Tax Collector Tiffany Rodgers Shaw and Deputy Judge of Probate Melinda Kneece are seeking the treasurer’s office, made vacant when Treasurer Tina Shealy announced her retirement.

“I can provide positive change for Saluda County Treasurer,” Mrs. Kneece said in her announcement statement.

Among her priorities are:.

•Fiscal Transparency

•Assisting state officials with distribution of Unclaimed Funds

•Utilizing the State Investment Pool for Saluda County Investments – Daily liquidation is available

•Transparency in county spending – Monthly Reports at Council Meeting

•Advocating the publication of information for the citizens of Saluda.

In her campaign announcement, Mrs. Shaw said, “These last 9 ½ years of working in the Treasurer’s office has given me the opportunity to know that I would love to continue to work with the taxpayers and Saluda County. I feel that being in the office and knowing what goes on firsthand has given me the experience needed to be the next Treasurer of Saluda County. Working with the current Treasurer, Tina Shealy, I have seen how much hard work, dedication, and effort it takes to be a great Treasurer and for the County to operate smoothly. I know that this is a tremendous responsibility and I am ready, willing, and dedicated to be your next Treasurer.”

Statewide, the primaries feature several races.

Three candidates are seeking the Democratic nomination for governor: Phil Noble, James Smith and Marguerite Willis.



Seeking the nomination to meet current Republican Third District Congressman Jeff Duncan in the November General Election are Hosea Cleveland and Mary Green.

The Democratic ballot contains two advisory questions, in which voters are asked to vote “Yes” or “No.”

QUESTION 1: Do you support passing a state law allowing doctors to prescribe medical marijuana to patients?

QUESTION 2 Do you support passing a state law requiring the governor of South Carolina to accept all federal revenues offered to support Medicaid and Medicaid expansion efforts in the state?

On the Republican ballot are three races.

Incumbent Governor Henry McMaster is being challenged by the current Lt. Governor Kevin Bryant, John Yancey McGill, Catherine Templeton and John Warren.

Current Secretary of State Tom Hammond will face Nelson Ferber, Joshua Putman and Kerry Wood.

Attorney General Alan Wilson also faces opposition, including Todd Atwater and Saluda native William D. Herlong.

The Republican ballot also contains two advisory questions, in which voters are asked to vote “Yes” or “No.”

QUESTION 1; Do you believe that voters should have the option to choose to affiliate with a political party when they register to vote or change their voter registration in South Carolina?

QUESTION 2: Do you believe that South Carolinas tax code should be brought into conformity with the new Trump tax cuts in the federal tax code for maximum simplification and to lower the overall tax burden on South Carolina taxpayers and businesses?

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.





40th Annual Truck & Tractor

Pull June 8-9 Weekend



The Saluda Young Farmers 40th Annual Truck and Tractor Pull, “Hottest Pull in the South” will be held June 8th -9th at the Young Farmer Stadium at the County Recreation Complex.

The Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League professional pull will begin at 8pm. Gates open at 5pm. Classes this year include: unlimited super stock tractors, mini rod tractors, pro modified 4WD trucks, limited pro diesel trucks, and pro street diesel trucks.

Ticket prices are as follows: Adult one day passes - $25, Adults weekend passes - $45, Children 6 to 12 - $10, under 5 – Free, and cooler/bulk beverage - $5.00 (no glass containers). Credit and debit card ticket purchases will be available at the gate. Concessions will also be available.

Advance weekend passes (Friday and Saturday) and one day passes are being sold at Rodger’s Fertilizer in Saluda. Weekend passes will also be available at the gate on Friday night of the pull. To purchase trackside parking, contact Tony Perry at 864-980-4500. All trackside parking spots are $100.00 for the weekend.

The Saluda Young Farmer Scholarship winners will be recognized on Friday night. The 2018 winners are Texanna Miller, McKenzie Maffett, and Sarah Shore. Proceeds from the pull go towards the scholarship program.

Cody Webb will be in concert at 7pm and after the pull on Saturday night. Bring a lawn chair – stand seating is limited. Also, visit the Young Farmer merchandise table to purchase your official tractor pull shirt.

Come and enjoy a weekend of high-powered action!

Check out www.SaludaYoung Farmer.org or syftp.us for the latest information. Like us on Facebook at Saluda SC Tractor Pull.