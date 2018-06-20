Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Wednesday, 20 June 2018 14:25 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 17

Tiffany Shaw Elected Treasurer

Saluda County Tax Collector Tiffany Shaw was elected Saluda County Treasurer in the Republican Primary on June 12.

Mrs. Shaw defeated Deputy Probate Judge Melinda Kneece 1475-882 to win the Republican nomination.

Since she faces no Democratic challenger in the fall, she will assume the Treasurer’s office on July 1, 2019.

The Treasurer’s race was the only local election in either primary.

James Smith led the Democratic ticket for Governor in the county, getting 398 votes to Marguerite Willis’ 230, and Phil Noble’s 56. Smith won the nomination statewide.

In the race for the Democratic nomination for Third District U.S. Congress, Mary Green got 406 votes, and Hosea Cleveland 210.

On the Republican side, Gov. Henry McMaster led the ticket in Saluda County with 1268 votes. Finishing second was John Warren 551. Catherine Templeton finished third with 462. Rounding out the totals were Kevin Bryant 106, and Yancey McGill 15. McMaster and Warren will meet in the statewide run-off on June 26.

Mark Hammond easily won the nomination for Secretary of State in Saluda County with 74.96 percent of the vote. The incumbent got 1711 votes. Others receiving votes were Nelson Faerber 266, Kerry Wood 154 and Joshua Putnam 152.

Saluda County native William Herlong carried the county in the race of Attorney General. Herlong got 1136 votes to incumbent Alan Wilson’s 868, and Todd Atwater’s 363. Statewide, Herlong finished third. Wilson and Atwater will meet in the run-off.



Saluda Man Dies In

Newberry County Wreck

A 24-year-old Saluda man died in car crash in Newberry County Fri., June 15.

Newberry Coroner Laura Kneece identified the victim as Thomas Young Coleman of Saluda.

The accident occured around 11 a.m. on SC 34 two miles east of Silverstreet Road in Newberry County.

An autopsy was performed Saturday morning and determined Coleman died of multiple blunt force injuries he received.

According to the Coroner, there was no evidence that Coleman was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Coleman was married to the former Kristen Fields, and the father of a son, Weyman Anthony Coleman.

His was the son of Greg and Dr. Kathy Coleman. Dr. Coleman is a longtime member of the the Saluda District One School Board.



School Budget Passes



Saluda County Council gave third and final reading to the 2018-2019 Saluda County School District One budget on Mon., June 11.

The local support portion of the school district’s $18,293,713 budget is $7,064,400, minus revenues and credits reflected on tax receipts from Property Tax Relief, Homestead Exemption, Tier 3 Property Tax Relief, and Motor Carrier for a net amount of $4,529,700 from ad valorem taxes.

In another major development, Council gave first reading to an ordinance that would allow imposing a one percent sales tax subject to a referendum within Saluda County pursuant to the Capital Projects Sales Tax Act.