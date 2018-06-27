Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Wednesday, 27 June 2018 14:01 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 15

Abin Lee Lowman



Saluda County Home Invasion

Results In Life Sentence



Abin Lee Lowman, age 40, of Edgefield, was found guilty Fri., June 22, by a Saluda County Jury after a week-long trial for the home invasion of the owners of Tidwell Jewelers, Danny and Lynda Tidwell.

The jury deliberated for about 35 minutes before convicting Lowman of Burglary First Degree, Armed Robbery, two counts of Kidnapping, and Criminal Conspiracy. He was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole due to the violent nature of this offense as well as his prior record for violent and serious crimes.

This case was tried by Solicitor Rick Hubbard and Assistant Solicitor Sutania Fuller. Solicitor Hubbard commented that “this was a horrific crime that took place in such a close knit community. The Tidwells lost a sense of peace and safety at the hands of Lowman that could never be restored. This life sentence will hopefully bring the Tidwells the closure that they need.”

On March 8, 2017, Lowman orchestrated a plan to break into the home of the Tidwells during the middle of the night. On March 1st, Lowman brought three individuals from Maryland down to Saluda, with the intention of robbing the Tidwells. The Tidwells are a Saluda couple who own and operate three jewelry stores in the area.

When they all arrived in South Carolina, they spent a week preparing to carry out this home invasion. Shortly after midnight, Lowman and his co-defendants approached the Tidwells’ residence. When they entered the residence they yelled they were ATF Agents. This startled the Tidwells and, they walked out of their bedroom to find men wearing dark outfits, armed with pistols, and yelling for him to get to the ground. The Tidwells were tied up while the men brandished pistols and led them to separate rooms.

The three co-defendants all eventually made it back to Maryland where they were arrested and brought back to South Carolina. Their charges are still pending. Lowman was arrested the night of the incident during an unrelated traffic stop in Johnston near Tidwell Jewelers.

Several agencies assisted in the investigation and trial of this case. We are grateful to the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), Greenville Department of Public Safety, Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office, and Johnston Police Department.





Air Force One flies over Vacation Bible School at Nazareth United Methodist Church Monday. (Nazareth UMC photo)

Air Force One Flies Over

Some Saluda County citizens got a shock Mon., June 25,when Air Force One flew over.

President Trump flew to Columbia Monday to campaign for Gov. Henry McMaster, but a storm at the airport forced the plane to circle for about an hour.

Theplane was very low when it flew over the county, allowing photographers to get some good pictures.





2018 Young Farmer Scholarship Recipients



The Saluda Young Farmers recently awarded three scholarships for 2018. These students, along with their parents, were recognized on Friday night, June 8th, just before the annual Truck and Tractor Pull began.

This year’s recipients are: Texanna Miller, Sarah Shore, and McKenzie Maffett. Texanna is the daughter of Russell & Candice Miller. She will be attending Clemson University this fall, majoring in Agricultural Biotechnology. Sarah is the daughter of John & Tammie Shore. She also will be attending Clemson University this fall, majoring in Animal Agribusiness. McKenzie is the daughter of Randall & Nicole Maffett. She will be attending Tri-County Technical College this fall with hopes of transferring to Clemson University and majoring in Animal Agribusiness. Congratulations to each of these students!

Pictured above are the scholarship recipients with their parents and Saluda Young Farmer vice-president, Daniel Patterson (far right)



