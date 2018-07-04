Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Wednesday, 04 July 2018 14:56 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 16

Defendant Sentenced to 20 Years

On Voluntary Manslaughter Charge



A defendant was sentenced to 20 years on a charge of voluntary manslaughter during the two week term of Saluda County General Sessions.

Kincaid Bobby Mitchell pled guilty to the charge that his actions contributed to the death on Nancy Caughman Lott in 2016, and was sentenced by Judge Eugene C. Griffith, Jr.

Mrs. Caughman was last seen around Ridge Spring on June 17, 2016.

Her body was discovered on Aug,. 12, 2016, when a Tri-County trash truck picked up the body from a trash bin at a Saluda County location.

The body was later identified as Mrs. Lott.

The only trial during the term was featured in last week’s paper. Albin Lee Lowman was found guilty on all charges, and was sentenced to life without parole and the home invasion of Danny and Lynda Tidwell in March 2017.

Judge Griffith issued the following sentences on guilty pleas:

Melissa Ann Adams-Craig, possession of meth, 24 months, suspended to 19 days and 24 months probation. Robert Andrew Black, grand larceny $2000-$10,000, five years, suspended to 231 days and 48 months probation.

Colby Matanner Broadwater, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, nine years. James Wilke Butler, failure to stop for a blue light, $500; resisting arrest, $500.

Labaron M. Byrd, unlawful carrying of a pistol, time served. Jennifer Lynn Corley, forgery, less than $10,000, 90 days.

Randy Eugene Crow, assault and battery 2nd degree, 12 months, suspended to time served and 18 months probation. Shanna Marie Daigle, possession of meth, 12 months, suspended to time served and 30 months probation.

Telimonthy Breon Daniels Jr., possession of cocaine 1st, time served. Walynne Shealy Davis, use of vehicle without permission with intent to deprive, time served.

Marie Taylor Deloache, breach of trust, 36 months, suspended to time served and six months probation. Terry Dozier Jr., assault & battery 2nd degree, 12 months, suspended to time served and 30 months probation.

Kimberly Renee Herbert, failure to stop for blue light, 18 months, suspended to time served and 24 months probation; DUI 1st, time served. Cedric Lamond Herrin, assault and battery 2nd degree, $100; assault and battery, time served.

Mark William Honbaker, DUI 1st, refused test, two days and $200. Brandon Michael Kaloplastos, possession of stolen pistol, Youthful Offender Act (YOA) not to exceeded five years, suspended to 30 months probation.

Kimica Lashay Long, unlawful neglect, YOA not to exceed six years, suspended to 24 months probation. Jonathan Brian Marshall, simple possession of marijuana 1st, $100.

Justa Donnette Matthews, instigating a riot/act of violence, 12 months, suspended to time served and 24 months probation. Robert Nathan McDaniel, distribution of marijuana within proximity, time served.

Brittany Yvonne Metze, possession of stolen vehicle, $2000 or less, time served. Jacoby Abraham Moon, assault and battery 3rd degree, 17 days.

Tyrone Ouzts, assault and battery 3rd degree, four days. Kendrick Lamont Padgett Jr., assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, ten years.

Dante Joaquin Palmore, assault and battery 2nd degree, YOA not to exceed three years, suspended to 30 months probation. Lideveas Zebray Payne, possession of one ounce of marijuana, YOA not to exceed five years, suspended to 12 months probation.

Ashley Louise Perry, DUI 1st, two days and $500. Ny’kel Rashaad Rolland, burglary 3rd, YOA not to exceed five years, suspended to 30 months probation.

Francisco Gonzalez Romero, assault and battery 1st degree, 366 days. Ashley Marie Sample, forgery, 12 months, suspended to time served and 24 months probation.

Nicholas Uzziah Simpkins, unlawful carrying of a pistol, time served. David Gordon Shealy, possession of crack cocaine, six months, suspended to time served and 18 months probation.

Susie Loretta Thomas, forgery, 2 years, concurrent with current sentence. Chakeya Brown Tolen, assault and battery 2nd degree, time served.

Dyan Cornelius Tripe, breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored, 12 months. Tyrone Valentine, assault and battery 2nd degree, 18 months, suspended to time served and 24 months probation.

Cesar Antonio Perez-Vasquez, domestic violence 2nd, time served. Francisco Perez Vasques, making/selling false ID to unlawful alien, time served.

Ricky Stanley Wade, failure to stop for blue light, $500. Benjamin Matthew Wallace, possession of firearm by convicted felon, 24 months, suspended to time served and 24 months probation; assault and battery 3rd degree, time served.

Jahkuille Nyisahmel Jahre Wannamaker, failure to stop for blue light, 24 months, suspended to time served and 24 months probation. Quincy Odell Walker, burglary 3rd, 18 months, concurrent with current sentence.





World War II Exhibit

The Saluda County Museum is featuring an exhibit on World War II.

Stop by the museum and check out this exhibit. Also, if you have an WWII items that you would like to share, please do. You can contact the museum at 445-8550 and a volunteer will be glad to assist you.

Hours are as follows: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m to 1 p.m.

The museum will be closed July 4-7 for celebration of Independence Day.