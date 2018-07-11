Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Wednesday, 11 July 2018 14:27 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 106

Final Reading On Sales

Tax Ordinance Postponed



The biggest item on the Saluda County Council agenda at Monday’s meeting was deferred to a later date.

Council was scheduled to hold a public hearing and give third and final reading to an ordinance that would put a referendum on the November ballot to allow citizens to vote on a one percent capital project sales tax.

The ordinance title reads as follows:

“An ordinance to levy and impose a one percent sales and use tax, subject to a referendum in Saluda County pursuant to the Capital Project Sales Tax Act, South Carolina Code annotated section 4-10-300, et seq.; to define the specific purposes and designate the projects for which the proceeds of the tax may be used; to provide the maximum time for the imposition and collection of the tax and the maximum amount of net proceeds to be raised by the tax; to provide for a county-wide referendum and to prescribe the contents of the ballot question in the referendum; to provide conditions precedent to the imposition of the tax and conditions or restrictions on the use of the tax revenue; to establish the priority in which the net proceeds of the tax are to be expended for the purposes and projects stated; to provide for the conduct of the referendum by the Saluda County Voter Registration and Election Commission; to provide for the payment of the tax; to provide for the issuance of bonds, in one or more series, tax-exempt or taxable, in an amount not to exceed the aggregate of $10,900,000; authorizing the county administrator to prescribe the form and details of the bonds; providing for the payment of the bonds and pledge of revenues related to the bonds; providing otherwise for the disposition of the proceeds of the bonds; providing for borrowing in anticipation of the issuance of the bonds; providing for the disposition of property related to the bonds; and other related matters.”

Council chairman Derrick Jones asked for the reading to be deferred due to further discussions on capital projects. The rest of the council agreed.

Council awarded the request for proposal for updated security monitoring and maintenance to Adroit Systems Co.

Emergency Management Director Josh Morton, said the system would cost $62,375 if the county purchased it straight out, and $33,971 a year if the county went with a three-year lease.

Morton said by going with the three-year lease, Council could use what it already budgeted for security systems.

The security systems covers the Multi-complex, Sheriff’s Office, Annex, Library, Courthouse, Voter Registration, American Legion, DSS/Health Department, Administration and Administration 2.

Council voted to go with the three-year lease. After the lease is complete, the county can purchase the system to for one dollar.

Repair to the Sheriff’s CID Building (former home of the Highway Patrol) was approved.

Risk manager Hardee Horne recommended the following repairs: Concrete pad & steps (T&T Construction) -$3223.00; Acoustic panels - 36”X24”X2” Acoustic Panels 36"X24"X2” (ordered from Acousmatic) - 6 @ $50.39 each $302.34; 18 decking boards 12 ft. long- 13.99 each (Local purchase) = $251.32; 10 decking boards 16 ft. long 15.49 each (Local purchase) = $278.82; 4 boxes of crews for decking installation 27.69 per box (Local purchase) - $110.76; Victims Advocate 1 way mirror (A&W Glass) = $502.50; Interview Room 1 way mirror (A&W Glass) : $542.50; Door weather stripping for 2 doors (Local purchase) = $35.00; Shelf under Interview Room window (Local purchase) = $15.00; Door handle for data closet (Local purchase) = $6.00; 6 Door locks for offices $12.00 (Local purchase) = $72.00; Install a short section of gutter and 1 downspout over the door nearest the Sheriffs Office (Local purchase) = $50.00.

Horne said he also added an additional $500.00 for unseen problems with the wood structure on and under the porches.

Two ordinances involving building permits were given first readings.

Council approved repairs to the fence and wall on the side of the American Legion Building recently damaged by a storm. Cost for the project will be $1,815. Horne said insurance will cover the repairs but there is a $1000 deductible. The $815 difference will be returned to the county.

Saluda County

Historical Society Picnic

The Saluda County Historical Society will have its annual picnic on Saturday, July 14, at 12:00 noon at the home of Gene Berry (803-685-5020), 500 Samuel Padgett Road, between Saluda and Ridge Spring. All members are invited, as well as any others who are interested in the Historical Society and local history. Bring picnic foods; tea will be furnished.

