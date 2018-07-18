Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Wednesday, 18 July 2018 14:28 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 11

My Story

On April 10th, my husband and I welcomed our twin boys, Henry and Elias. While we were pregnant, we found out our sweet Henry had a congenital heart defect called Pulmonary Atresia (PAIVS). His heart defect caused him to develop abnormal arteries, which is why Henry will need a heart transplant. As he waits for his heart, he will be staying at MUSC. His brother and I are staying with Henry in Charleston, along with my mother during the week and my husband on the weekends. We are grateful for all the love and support from our community as we care for Henry.

JENNIFER WILSON





Benefits Scheduled For Henry



Two benefits have been scheduled to help with the medical expense of infant Henry Wilson (see above explanation).

The benefits are:



‘Helping Henry’ Steak Supper

The Mayson Fire Department and Good Hope Baptist Church are sponsoring a ribeye steak supper Sat., July 21, from 5-7 p.m. at the church to benefit Henry.

Eat-in or take out plates are $12 each.

Henry the Heart Warrier

5K Run and One Mile Walk

Saturday, August 25, 8:00 AM, Saluda Town Park, S Jefferson Street, Saluda.

$25 per participant, run and walk. Awards for the top 3 male and top 3 female runners

Contact Debbie Kirkland to register: Debkirkland67@gmail. com, (864) 993 - 1966.

All proceeds will go to Colton and Jennifer Wilson for Henry’s medical expenses.





ANDREW JOHNSON



Saluda Attorney Selected as a

June Employee of the Month



July 16, 2018 – The South Carolina Department of Social Services’ Employee of the Month programs recognizes staff whose work exemplifies our core principles: Competence, Courage and Compassion. Andrew Johnson, assistant general counsel, was recently named a June Employee of the Month.

“I was very surprised and humbled to be selected, but I think that the recognition is a direct result of the leadership in the office of General Counsel,” he said. “Being selected is an honor for the entire legal team. I believe you can’t manage lawyers, instead you have to lead and inspire them, and that is the leadership we get from (General Counsel) Tony Catone.

“I also love my DSS team - from the local DSS team in Saluda County led by Becky McDowell (who still gives me expert child welfare advice from time to time!) to the folks here in the State Office, the person to my left and my right as we work together in our mission for children and families in South Carolina.”

Johnson is originally from Saluda.

According to his nomination, Johnson “has a way of seamlessly absorbing the impact of everything that comes at him, no matter how big or complex the task. He completes his work swiftly and effectively but maintains flexibility and the ability to adapt to changing circumstances. Recently, a combination of highly sensitive projects required that Andrew review a total of more than 18,000 documents — and he did it without complaint.”

He has been with the agency since 2013.

“I have never had two days that were that the same,” Johnson said. “I feel like the luckiest lawyer that I know to get to come to work here at DSS - and actually make a difference in the lives of children and families.

“What I love about the job is I have always believed over the years working here that this is how God wants me to use my law license for the benefit of the most vulnerable members of society — abused and neglected children, vulnerable adults and families in need.

Staff chosen as part of the Employee of the Month Program are awarded lunch with the State Director along with other honorees, a dedicated parking space, a photo and write up displayed at State Office and a write-up sent to their community newspaper.







Historical Society’s Annual Picnic

The Saluda County Historical Society (SCHS) held their annual picnic at the home of Gene Berry at beautiful Padgett’s Pond on Saturday, July 14, 2018.

Gene welcomed guests and gave a brief history of how he came to live beside the large pond. He has restored or rebuilt several of the out buildings at the site of an old grist mill. Guests were invited to enjoy viewing may of his items collected over the years and to walk around his property.

Following the blessing by Kenneth Feaster, everyone helped themselves to the wide variety of delicious food. It was a great, cool place to relax and visit with friends and share a wonderful meal in the picturesque setting beside the mill pond.

Our sincere appreciation to Gene for opening his home to the SCHS, for his hospitality and his dedication to Saluda County’s historical past.

The Society is always looking for new members and volunteers. The museum is staffed by volunteers weekdays 10 -4 and half days on Saturdays. Please stop by and see the newly renovated Saluda Theatre or call 864-445-8550 for more information. We will be expecting to hear from you soon!