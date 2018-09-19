Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Wednesday, 19 September 2018 14:44 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 16

Former Sheriff Named

Chief Deputy Coroner

Former Saluda County Sheriff Dudley Rushton has been named Saluda County’s Chief Deputy Coroner.

County Council approved Coroner Keith Turner’s request for the position at the Sept. 10 meeting.

“I am very happy Dudley agreed to accept the job,” Turner said. “He is respected throughout the county. We worked well together the 12 years he was sheriff, and I know he’ll do an excellent job in this position.”

Turner has been without any paid assistants for some time, and he thanks County Council for approving his request. He also appreciates the work Rodney Minick has done as a volunteer deputy coroner.

Pictured above is Rushton, left, being sworn in by Judge William Keesley, right, as Turner looks on.





Daughter Of Former Saludan

Becomes Hurricane’s SixthVictim



The daughter of a former Saludan became Hurricane Florence’s sixth victim in S.C. when she died in a weather related vehicle accident.

The Lexington County Coroner identified the victim as 30-year-old Rhonda Rebecca Hartley of Leesville, a daughter of Saluda High School graduate Joan Gaylord Singleton. Hartley was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries she received in a collision.

Officials say at 6 a.m. Sunday morning, a pickup truck was traveling east on Pond Brand Road when it drove into standing water on the roadway. The vehicle lost control, went off the side of the road, and struck a tree.



SALUDA COUNTY ESCAPES MAJOR DAMAGE



Saluda County Emergency Management Director Josh Morton said downed trees were the only damage reported in Saluda County.

“We were definitely spared the brunt of the storm,” Morton said.





Saluda Theater Open House



The public is invited to an Open House at the Saluda Theater Sun., Sept. 23rd, 2-4 p.m.

Tour the newly renovated Saluda Theater. We hope you will be as pleased as we are with what has been done. We are anticipating the installation of a modern screen, projector, and sound system. With the improvements the theater will much more useful to the community.

The Saluda County Museum will be open and refreshments will be served.





Increased Need for

Volunteers



If you’ve considered delivering a Meals on Wheels route before, NOW is a great time to step forward. Contact us today to get started! Volunteering is easy. Meals are picked up at your local Meals on Wheels office. Each route takes about 45 minutes – an hour to deliver and includes up to 8-10 stops. Detailed directions are available for each route.

Call your local Meals on Wheels office today!

Saluda: 864-554-5499