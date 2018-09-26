Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Wednesday, 26 September 2018 14:08 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 5

Court Term Clears 52 Cases

The two week term of Saluda County General Sessions Court that concluded last week cleared 52 cases.

Judge Frank Addy presided over the first week, and Judge Eugene Griffith the second.

There was only one jury trial during the session. In the trail, Jerry Lee Butler was found not guilty of driving under the influence.

Following are the sentences for the guilty pleas:

Acey T. Beebe, assault & battery 2nd degree, three years, suspended to 33 days and two years probation. Jeremiah Christopher Blocker, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, Youthful Offender Act (YOA) not to exceed five years, suspended to three days and the years probation.

Mary L. Bruce, possession of a controlled substance, two days & $150. Tomaz Ledeivence Burton, possession of marijuana over one ounces, YOA not to exceed 0.5 year, suspended to 18 months probation.

Harry Carter, robbery/common law robbery, strong armed robbery, 12 years, upon service of 12 months, suspended to 36 months probation. Marcus Oliver Cobanccio, unlawful carrying of a pistol, 34 days.

Roger Lee Cutlip, possession of meth, time served. Zonnie Cyrus Jr., attempted house entry, YOA not to exceed six years.

Brandon Marvelous Daniels, breaking into a motor vehicle, YOA not to exceed 5 years, suspended to time served, four years probation; common law robbery, YOA not to exceed 6 years, suspended to time served, four years probation. Kevin Chase Franklin, strong armed robbery, 15 years, upon service of three years, suspended to three years probation.

Richard Allen Gentry Jr., failure to stop for a blue light 1st offenses, 18 months, upon service of 79 days, suspended to two years probation. Carlos Gerardo Flores, possession of a controlled substance, time served.

Floencio Gomez-Sajcle, identity fraud, 210 days. Curtis Gregory Graham, assault & battery 3rd, time served & $100.

Kentavious Jacoby Graham, simple possession of marijuana, one day and $100. Joseph Michael Hale, domestic violence 2nd degree, three years, upon service of 11 days, suspended to four years probation.

Joseph Peter Harmon, domestic violence 2nd degree, 90 days. Marcos Hernandez-Hernandez, assault & battery 3rd degree, time served.

Christopher Levante Herrin, simple possession of marijuana, one day and $150. David Terrell Hunter, domestic violence 2nd degree, six months.

Wesley Adams James, possession of meth 2nd offense, four years, suspended to time served, three years probation. Tigree Jermaine Johnson, failure to comply with lawful direction of police officers, two days.

Chester Runtry Jones, burglary 2nd degree (violent), eight years, upon service of 18 months, suspended to three years probation. Antonio Juarez, resisting arrest, 53 days; possession of a controlled substance, 53 days.

Christopher Roland Laurie, assault & battery 2nd degree, 24 months, suspended to time served and 24 months probation. Charles Leo Linton, DUI 1st, two days.

Jessica Sandlin Linton, assault & battery 3rd degree, three days.

Charles Lamont Long, distribute of crack cocaine within proximity of school, 430 days. George Heyward Means, use of vehicle without permissions, nine months.

Frederick Lorenz Mathis, assault & battery 3rd degree, one day & $200. David Michael McLeod, assault & battery 3rd degree, nine days & $100.

Stephen Larinzo Marquell Nelson, common law robbery, 10 years, upon service of 14 days, suspended to 36 months probation. Willie James Norris, assault & battery 3rd degree, $100.

Calvin Undray Ouzts, contraband, 30 days; assault & battery 3rd degree, 30 days. Dominique R. Padgett, assault & battery 1st degree, 10 years, upon service of four years, suspended to 36 months probation; discharging a fire arm into vehicle, aircraft, etc.,, while occupied, 10 years, upon service of four years, suspended to 36 months probation.

Diego Perez-Guzman, possession of meth, time served. Kym-Michael E-Monie Quattlebaum, common law robbery, YOA not to exceed six years.

Danilo Garcia-Rodriguez, possession of cocaine, two years, upon service of six days, suspended to one year probation. D’Ondre Alphonso Rouse, possession of a controlled substance, three days & $150.

Crystal James Smith, assault & battery 3rd degree, two days. Tyrian Damon Stallings, unlawful carrying of a handgun, 87 days.

Shannon Leigh Stockton, trespassing, one day. Steven Durant Stone, resisting arrest (2 counts), 60 days.

John Purrell Scurry, shoplifting, $2000 or less, four years, upon service of 47 days, suspended to two years probation. Dusty Lee Tribble, simple possession of marijuana, $200.

Christopher Lee Ussery, possession with intent to distribute meth 2nd offense, six years. Lessie Toretha Ware, assault & battery 3rd degree, one days & $100.

Roosevelt Antonio Williams, Jr., failure to stop for a blue light, time served. Brandy Lynn Wilson, receiving stolen goods, time served.

Alister K, Wingard, burglary 3rd degree, five years, suspended to time served and 60 months probation. Kendall Lamar Yarbrough, resisted arrest, time served; shoplifting, $2000 or less, four years, suspended to time served and three years probation.

Junior Division - Left to right: Toddler Miss Charley Frances Driggers; Baby Miss Kyndall Rayne Johnson; Little Miss Sydney Ruth Heath; Tiny Miss Taylor Ann Bowdler; Wee Miss Tatum Lynn McAlhaney

Senior Division - Left to Right: Young Miss Kurston Alice Long; Young Teen Miss Chaney Suzanne Feagin; Teen Miss Jordan Taylor Stone; and Miss Harvest Festival Hattie Grace Summers



2018 Ridge Spring Harvest Festival

Beauty Pageant Winners

The Harvest Festival Pageant was held Saturday, September 22, at the Ridge Spring Civic Center with an attendance of family, friends and people who enjoyed such a beautiful event.

The Master of Ceremonies was Bob Jackson, stage director was Qwen Etheredge, sound system by Mike Cook. The judges were Mrs. Crystal Jewel Crawford, Ms. Samantha Miller and Ms. Karmen Roller. The Auditor was Ms. Lillie Jackson.

Mr. Patrick Arnold the Harvest Festival chairman welcomed all.



