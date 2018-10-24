Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Wednesday, 24 October 2018 14:40 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 11

NEW HALL OF FAME CLASS - Inducted into the Saluda County School District Hall of Fame Friday were, L to R, Phyllis Deloach, Deborah Minick, Corey Daniel, and accepting for their late brother Ronald Coleman, Ben and Buddy Coleman.



District Inducts New

Hall of Fame Class



The Saluda County School District inducted its 2018 Hall of Fame class at the halftime of Friday’s Saluda-Abbeville game.

Inductees and their resumes are as follows:

The late Ronald Coleman - 1967 Graduate , 1966 Most Valuable in Football , 1966-67 Basketball Most Valuable Player on the Region 5-A Conference Championship Team, Averaged 20 points per game in his senior season, 1967 North South All Star Game.

Corey Daniel - Football 92-93, Track All Region, All State,; Region Champion in 100 Meters, 200 Meters, Long Jump, Triple Jump; State Champion 100 Meters, Long Jump; Basketball All Region , All State, Region Player of the year, North South All Star Game; Attended Erskine College on a Basketball Scholarship.

Phyllis Deloach - Lettered in Volleyball, basketball and Softball; 4 years all Conference in Basketball; 1985 High School All American; Attended Anderson College.

Deborah Minick Teacher at Saluda High School 1986-2018; Taught Teacher Cadets 1997-2016; CERRA Board of Directors Executive Committee; PACE Teacher 2004-2018; SHS Teacher of the Year 2002 and 2007.







Richland Creek Antique Fall

Festival November 2, 3, 4



The 23rd Annual Fall Festival/Tractor/Engine show and pull will be held at Richland Creek Farms, 542 Richland Creek Road, Ward, Nov. 3-5

The festival site is located between Batesburg-Leesville, Ridge Spring and Saluda. From Batesburg-Leesville take Hwy. 178 north toward Saluda or from Ridge Spring take Hwy. 39 north toward Saluda from Saluda take Hwy. 39 south toward Ridge Spring follow the signs and exit onto Duncan Road which leads to Richland Creek Road. The gates open at 9 a/m. each day.

This family event has activities planned for everyone with demonstrations of old farm machinery, steam engine, saw mill, hit miss engines, syrup cooking, shingle making, thrashing of grain, blacksmith shop, a barnyard exhibit, pedal tractor race/pull and a antique tractor pull for tractors through 1960. There will be vendors and exhibitors for men, women and children, and a variety of great food, soft drinks and homemade ice cream.

On Friday at 7 p.m. there is be a dun demonstration antique the tractor pull, and on Saturday competition antique tractor pull will begin at 1:00 p.m..

The highlight for the weekend is a visit to Richland Springs Baptist Church for Old Fashion Day on Sunday beginning at 10:00 A. M. The church is located at 1895 Duncan Road.

Admission is $5.00 a day for Friday and Sunday and $10.00 a day on Saturday for adults; children under 12 years old are admitted free. RV hookups are available by reservations at $45.00 for the weekend for water/electric only. This is an educational/family event and NO ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES OR OTHER CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES WILL BE PERMITTED!!!

For additional information call 864 445 2781/e-mail This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .



Sheriff’s Office Trunk or Treat

Saluda County Sheriff’s Office invites you to join us for Our Annual Trunk or Treat Wednesday October 31, 2018 from 5:00pm to 7:30pm at the Saluda County Recreation Complex located on the baseball field below the Sheriff’s Office.

The night will consist of a costume contest, judging the decorated trunks, games, hayride, food and at 6:30 we will line the children up and begin our Trunk or Treat walk. At that point the children will receive their candy. We would like to allow the children of Saluda County to be able to have a fun and safe time celebrating Halloween. Admission is free; however we will be collecting can goods to help stock up our local food bank.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to extend our invitation out to churches. We have been able to reach some churches; however some we have not. We would like to invite you to come and share this fun filled night with us.

If you would like to bring a decorated car and/or a table to set up outreach information please make contact with Melinda H. Reeves at (864) 554-1364 or email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . We would like to have the walking track full of vehicles.

