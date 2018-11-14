Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Wednesday, 14 November 2018 15:45 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 10

Incumbents Win



In Saluda County’s few contested races in the General Election on Nov. 6, incumbents came out on top.

Saluda Mayor Amelia Herlong and school board members Kathy Coleman and Jim Moore won re-election.

The one cent sales tax increase for capital improvements passed.

The projects these funds will go to include:

1. Saluda County Library (Saluda County) $125,000

2. Saluda County Animal Shelter (Saluda County) $125,000

3. Ridge Spring Downtown Revitalization and Economic Development $175,000 (Town of Ridge Spring)

4. Reconstruction of Bathrooms at Brooks Roston Park (Saluda Recreation District) $50,000

5. Saluda County Detention Center (Saluda County) $8,434,304

The referendum for the $90 million school building project for Lexington District three failed in Saluda County, as it did throughout the district.

The question on the statewide ballot that would allow the Superintendent of Education to be appointed by the Governor, rather than being elected, failed in Saluda County 4161-2389 and statewide.

Like the rest of the country the turnout was good in Saluda County, as 6966 citizens voted, or 61.77 percent.

Following are the election results beginning with the contested races:

Saluda Mayor: Amelia Herlong - 391; Michelle R. Curry - 350

Saluda County Schools School Board :Seat 2: Katherine Coleman - 287; Crystal Gibson - 167. Seat 4: Sunday Jacobs Minick - 203; James Moore - 290

Lexington School District Three: William Berry - 207; Frances Bouknight - 418; Cheryl Burgess - 263; William Cogdill - 188; Gariane Gunter - 293

Saluda County One Cent Sales Tax: Yes - 3546; No - 3134

Lexington School District Referendum: Yes - 196; No - 491

Elections for offices are as follows:

Governor: James Smith , Mandy Powers Norrell, Democrat - 2356;; Henry McMaster - Pamela Evette, Republican - 4516

Secretary of State: Melvin T. Whittenburg, Democrat - 2136; Mark Hammond, Republican - 4705.

State Treasurer: Rosalyn L Glenn, Democrat - 2042; Rosalyn Glenn, Working Families - 89; Curtis Loftis, Republican - 4631; Sarah Wok, American - 89.

Attorney General: Constance Anastopoulo, Democratic - 2212; Constance Anastopoulo, Working Families - 120; Alan Wilson, Republican - 4530

Comptroller General: Richard Eckstrom, Republican - 5111

State Superintendent of Education: Molly Mitchell Spearman, Republican - 4855

Commissioner of Agriculture: Chris Nelums, United Citizens - 299; David Edmond, Green - 346; Hugh Weathers, Republican - 4880

U.S, House of Representatives: Mary Geren, Democratic - 2163; Jeff Duncan, Republican - 4633; Dave Moore, American - 78

State House of Representatives: District 39 Cal Forrest, Republican - 4710

State House of Representatives: District 82 William Clyburn, Democratic - 717

Auditor: Memmus H Forrest, Republican - 5212

Treasurer Tiffany R Shaw, Republican - 5295

County Council: Chair Derrick W Jones, Republican - 5185

County Council: Frank Daniels District 1, Democratic - 1200

County Council: Justin Anderson, District 3, Republican - 1868

Soil and Water District Commission: (Vote for 2) Carey Frick - 2446, James R Nichols - 3244, (Non-partisan)

School Board Saluda: Seat 6 Christy Nichols - 789 (Non-partisan)

School Trustee District Lexington Vote for 3: William Berry, Frances Bouknight, Cheryl Burgess, William Cogdill, Gariane Gunter (Non-partisan)

Saluda Public Works Commissioner Write-ln - Tony Black.

Saluda City Council: District 1 William Yonce - 213 , (Non-partisan)

Saluda City Council: District 3 Miliken Matthews - 94, (Non-partisan)

VETERANS DAY PROGRAM - South Carolina American Legion District 17 Commander Rev Ed Miller and Saluda American Legion Post 65 Commander Rev John Hood laid a wreath celebrating Veterans Day at the Saluda County War Memorial on the Court House Square, Sunday, November 11. The wreath laying was in conclusion of the Veterans Day Observance held at the Saluda Theater. Commander Miller, a Southwest Asia and Vietnam Veteran was the guest speaker. The Armistice with Germany, WW I, went into effect on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918. Armistice Day was renamed Veterans Day in 1954 honoring military veterans . Veterans Day celebrates the service of all U.S. military veterans. It is distinct from Memorial Day. Memorial Day honors those who died while in military service.



