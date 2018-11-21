Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Wednesday, 21 November 2018 00:12 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 13

DALE HALLMAN REMEMBERED - The late Saluda County Deputy Sheriff Dale Hallman was posthumously presented the Farm-City Citizen of the Year Award. Pictured above are his family, along with Sheriff John Perry and banquet speaker Jackie Swindler. (Standard-Sentinel photo)

ERIC CHAPMAN REMEMBERED - The late Johnston Police Officer Eric Chapman was posthumously presented the Farm-City Citizen of the Year Award. Pictured above are his family and friends, along with Johnston Police Chief Lamaz Robinson and banquet speaker Jackie Swindler. (Standard-Sentinel photo)





Fallen Officers Remembered At

Annual Farm-City Banquet



The Saluda County Farm-City Citizen of the Year award was presented in memory of two fallen law enforcement officers, Eric Chapman and Dale Hallman.

The presentation was made at the annual banquet, held at Saluda High School on Thurs., Nov. 15.

Guest speaker was Saluda native and former Newberry Police Chief Jackie Swindler.

Swindler, who is now director of the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy, used his growing up in Saluda to emphasize the Farm-City theme.

“I lived in town, but I spent many hours hauling hay on Saluda County farms,” he said.

Swindler mentioned several Saluda High School teachers, who influenced him, including Russell Hughes, Phil Flynn, Gloria Caldwell and Bela Herlong, the later two who taught him how to write and “speak proper English.”

He also remembered his football coach Bettis Herlong.

He said he heard you should tell people face-to-face what they mean to you.

“So, I drove over to Saluda and went to see Coach Herlong, and let him know what he meant to my life.”

Swindler said Herlong thanked him, and the two men hugged.

“I’m so glad I had a chance to do that before he died.”

Swindler turned the later part of his speech toward law enforcement.

He pointed out the law enforcement officers commitment during 9-11.

“They didn’t run away from danger. They ran toward it. That’s what Eric and Dale were doing when they lost their lives. They were going toward danger.”

Swindler said he felt law enforcement officers were called by God, and quoted Romans 8:13 - “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called sons of God.”

After Swindler’s speech, the two officers were recognized.

Johnston Police Chief Lamaz Robinson, also a Saluda native, remembered his officer Eric Chapman, and his devotion to profession, being always williing to assist, event when he was off duty.

Sheriff John Perry said it was very difficult to lose his brother-in-law Chapman, and a few months later lose one of his deputies, Dale Hallman, who was like a son to him.

Robinson and Perry presented Citizen of the Year plaques to the widows, Tonya Chapman and Brandi Hallman, and to the parents.

Kevin Crouch of Crouch Hardware served as master of ceremonies. Rev. Ross Kellis of Radius Church led the Pledge of Allegiance and gave the invocation.

After the dinner, catered by Riley’s on Main, Wanda McCarty entertained, singing two songs.

Julia Willis of the Pyracantha Garden Club, explained out the garden club came up with the red, white and blue, law enforcement theme arrangements, using coffee cans and creamer bottles for the vases, in tribute to law enforcement officers loving coffee.

The meeting concluded with many door prizes being given away. Ashley Miller won the grand prize, a 50-inch television, donated by Aiken and Mid-Carolina Electric Cooperatives.





Extra Penny Sales

Tax Now Offcial



Saluda County’s additional one cent sales tax for capital projects became official with the passage of a resolution at the Mon., Nov. 12, County Council meeting.

The resolution declaring the results for the sales tax passed unanimously by the three Council members, Frank Daniel, D.J. Miller and Gwen Shealy, present.

Under the terms of the referendum that passed in the General Election on Nov. 6, the sales tax will be imposed in Saluda County for not more than eight years and will begin May 1, 2019.

The one cent sales tax increase for capital improvements will include the following projects:

1. Saluda County Library (Saluda County) $125,000

2. Saluda County Animal Shelter (Saluda County) $125,000

3. Ridge Spring Downtown Revitalization and Economic Development $175,000 (Town of Ridge Spring)

4. Reconstruction of Bathrooms at Brooks Roston Park (Saluda Recreation District) $50,000

5. Saluda County Detention Center (Saluda County) $8,434,304

At the beginning of the meeting, Council gave second reading to ordinances dealing with building distance and setback requirements, and hangar lease agreements at the airport.

A $4000 security system for the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division building was approved. A camera system for the same building was deferred until more information could be received.

Council gave first reading to an ordinance for the development of a joint industrial and business park, located in Edgefield County. As a sponsor of the park, Saluda County will received some proceeds without having to put in any funding.

First reading was also given to an ordinance that will grant the Saluda County Water and Sewer Authority to purchase two tracts of real property from the county near the Saluda CPW wasterwater treatment plant.

WSA director Jason Fell said this land will be used for a possible joint project between the county and the Town of Saluda.

CPA David Enzastiga presented the audited financial statements for Fiscal Year 2017-2018. The audit got an unqualified opinion, the best that can be given.

Council approved funding $34,235 from contingency for the employee health insurance increase for six months.

Gerry Grenier was approved the Ridge Spring Fire Department representative on the Fire Board.

