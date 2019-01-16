Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Wednesday, 16 January 2019 16:31 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 7

Molly M. Spearman Sworn In



Saluda County’s Miolly Mitchell Spearman, third from left, was sworn in for her second term as S.C.’s Superintendent of Education on January 9 at South Carolina’s 97th Inaugural Celebration. On her facebook page, Mrs. Spearman wrote, “I cannot thank you enough for allowing me to return to Columbia to put students first and continue to move our education system in the right direction. We have a lot to get done these next four years and we are hitting the ground running in 2019!”





County Ranks High

In Net Worth



Financial technology company SmartAsset analyzed data to find the places with the highest per capita net worth.

According to SmartAsset’s study, Saluda County ranks among the top spots in South Carolina. The study analyzes income, net worth, and debt in counties across the country to determine which locations had the highest per capita net wealth relative to debt.

In the table aboveyou can see how Saluda County stacked up against other leaders in South Carolina:

The study aims to find the places in the United States where residents have the highest net worth. To do this, they calculated the ratio of net worth to per capita income for every county. This number can serve as insight into how much people have saved or invested relative to their income level.

The company also calculated the ratio of net worth to debt per capita for each county. This measure incorporates a view of a county’s debt burden relative to net worth.

Lastly, SmartAsset indexed each factor and calculated an overall index by taking a weighted average of each of these indices. The net worth to income index was given a weight of two and the net worth to debt index was given a weight of one.





Crossroads

Announces

Programs



Crossroads Outreach Ministry, 1269 McCormick Hwy, Saluda has announced special programs for 2019.

The theme of the ministry is: ‘Helping to heal broken lives.”

The programs are:

Tuesday Morning - 10:00 a.m. Alcoholics Anonymous is an international fellowship of men and women who have had a drinking problem. It is nonprofessional, self-supporting, multiracial, apolitical, service group. There are no age or education requirements. Membership is open to anyone who wants to do something about his or her drinking (addiction) problem.

STARTS IN APRIL.

Thursday Evening - 6:00 p.m. Celebrate Recovery is a Christian Twelve Step Ministry. It exist to give hope in Christ, show love through support, and encourage change through Bible-based recovery from substance abuse, emotional strongholds and codependency for all persons who struggle with addictions of any kind.

STARTS JANUARY 25

Friday Evening - 6:30 p.m. Crossroads Recovery Church is a worship experience for individuals and families that find attending regular worship services difficult. The church has always been an important part of the Twelve Step Movement. Our goal is to provide persons in recovery hope and strength with the Word, tailored specifically for their spiritual needs.

For further information about Crossroads Outreach Ministry and any of the programs listed above please contact: Rev. Gerald Clinkscales 864-315-0129.